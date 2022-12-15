NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIA at HOU
Heat face second game of back-to-back. Rockets 6-5 at home.
MIL at MEM
Grizzlies on six-game win streak and 12-2 at home.
NOP at UTA
Pelicans 8-2 in last 10. Jazz 10-5 at home.
PHX at LAC
Suns on five-game slide. Clippers won three straight.
Injuries to Monitor
MIA - Gabe Vincent (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
MIL - Jrue Holiday (illness): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): OUT
NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs), Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
UTA - Simone Fontecchio (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT
PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Devin Booker (hamstring): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
LAC - Ivica Zubac (knee), John Wall (knee): Questionable
Norman Powell (groin): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,200) at Jazz
McCollum was relatively quiet in the last meeting with the Jazz, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, in 30 minutes. However, he logged 49 DK points in the game prior on an impressive 13-of-24 shooting effort. He should be able to get back on track in the second consecutive encounter with the Jazz, especially considering they give up the league's fifth most points per game to opposing point guards.
Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,600) vs. Heat
Green continues to deliver solid numbers, leading the Rockets with 23.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists across the last 10 outings and surpassing 40 DK points in six. He averages 7.2 three-point attempts per game and has a good opportunity for success against the Heat, who give up the league's third-most threes per game.
Forwards/Centers
Mikal Bridges, Suns ($6,500) at Clippers
Bridges is averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games. He has to step up while the Suns deal with injuries at the wing and could have a more prominent role if Devin Booker is out again. He also faces a Clippers team that is on the second night of a back-to-back, which could limit the amount of time he has to deal with Kawhi Leonard and result in a better chance to stand out.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,800) at Jazz
Williamson looks to continue his dominant streak, as he is averaging 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals in the last 10 outings, with a high of 66.8 DK points. He totaled 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the last meeting with the Jazz, and he should be up for more success against an opponent that gives up the league's most points in the paint.
Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($5,400) at Jazz
Valanciunas is averaging 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists through the last 10 games, going over 25 DK points in six, including a high of 41.8. He generated 26.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Jazz despite being slowed by foul trouble. He should be able to come up with another solid outing against an opponent that gives up the second most offensive rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,200) at Grizzlies
Antetokounmpo went over 50 DK points in nine of his last 10 games, while averaging 32.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, in 33 minutes of action. He faces a tough matchup in Memphis, but it gives more reason for the Greek Freak to rise to the top of his game and lead the way for his squad, especially in the absence of Jrue Holiday. Despite the Grizzlies being relatively big in the frontcourt, Antetokounmpo has a mobility advantage and should be able to find the space to get his shots off.
Value Picks
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Pelicans
Kessler is on a roll, averaging 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across the last six games and surpassing 37 DK points in three. He also tallied 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, in 23 minutes off the bench in the last meeting with the Pelicans.
Nicolas Batum, Clippers ($4,400) vs. Suns
Batum continues to deliver a helpful effort, averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and just less than a block and steal per game over the last 10. He topped 19 DK points in the last six outings, with a high of 30.5. He also has an advantage against the Suns' shorthanded lineup.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,500) at Jazz
Jones was quiet in his return from a two-week absence. Nonetheless, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games before being sidelined, and he should be able to get back in the grove while facing the same opponent for the second consecutive game.
Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,600) at Grizzlies
Allen is averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his last 10 games, going over 20 DK points in seven. He has to step up in the backcourt in the absence of Jrue Holiday, and he should excel against the Grizzlies, who give up fifth most three-pointers per game.
Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,300) at Grizzlies
Carter is up for his second consecutive start in place of Jrue Holiday. He logged 19 DK points in the last outing and exceeded 25 in five of his last 10 starts.