NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 22

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
December 22, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at NOP
Pelicans on four-game slide.
WAS at UTA 
Wizards 4-13 on the road.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

SAS - Jakob Poeltl (knee): Probable
Romeo Langford (elbow): Questionable
Keldon Johnson (hamstring): Doubtful   

NOP - Larry Nance (Achilles): Questionable 
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (COVID-19): OUT  

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Delon Wright (hamstring): Questionable 

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): Questionable     
Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tre Jones, Spurs ($6,500) at Pelicans  

Jones is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals through the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 57.5. He also averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across two previous meetings with the Pelicans. 

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,100) at Jazz

Beal has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. He recorded 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in the last outing and averages 23.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals on the season. 

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,300) vs. Wizards 

Markkanen is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the last 10 games, including two where he exceeded 50 DK points. He also averages 6.7 three-point attempts per outing and should do well against a Wizards team that gives up the league's third-highest shooting percentage from long range. 

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards, ($8,700) at Jazz 

Kuzma is averaging 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 10 games, and he went over 50 DK points in the last two. He turned in 40.5 DK points in a prior meeting with the Jazz and should prosper again, as they give up the league's seventh most points per game, including a league-high 55.7 points in the paint. 

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($6,000) vs. Spurs 

Valanciunas produced 73 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games. He has to step up in the absence of Zion Williamson and should flourish against a Spurs team that gives up a league-high 26.9 points per game to centers. 

Expected Chalk 

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,500) vs. Spurs 

McCollum has to shine as the top offensive option while both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are sidelined. He delivered 31 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for a total of 56 DK points in the last outing and should excel against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 119.5 points per game.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($3,400) vs. Spurs  

Alvarado is averaging 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals in his last 10 outings and should do well against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 38.9 percent from long range. 

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans ($3,300) vs. Spurs 

Daniels is averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and just under a steal per game over the last 10, including one outing where he totaled 39.5 DK points. He will also see extra playing time as the Pelicans are shorthanded. 

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Spurs 

Murphy topped 19 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including three over 30 and a high of 39.8. He should do well against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.5 percent from the field. 

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,200) vs. Spurs 

Jones averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game and reached at least 23 DK points in two of the last three. He is up for a boosted role while the Pelicans are shorthanded and is also likely to have a favorable matchup if Keldon Johnson is sidelined for the Spurs.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,900) at Pelicans 

Collins continues to deliver solid play off the bench, averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his last 10 outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
