NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 9

Slate Overview

DEN at ORL

Nuggets 12-13 on the road.

PHX at ATL

Suns on three-game win streak.

CHI at BKN

Nets on two-game slide.

MIL at LAL

Bucks on eight-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

ORL - Gary Harris (groin): Questionable

Mo Bamba (suspension): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot), T.J. Warren (not injury related), Kevin Durant (knee), Devin Booker (groin): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot), Patrick Williams (ankle): Probable

DeMar DeRozan (hip): Questionable

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (back): Questionable

Seth Curry (thigh), Cameron Johnson (not injury related), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Mikal Bridges (not injury related): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Brook Lopez (illness): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee), Joe Ingles (rest): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (back), D'Angelo Russell (not injury related), Malik Beasley (not injury related): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($7,700) at Lakers

Holiday went over 40 DK points in four of 10 outings, with a high of 62.5, while averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has an advantageous matchup against the Lakers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) at Nets

LaVine exceeded 50 DK points in two of the last five games, while averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He faces another great chance to flourish against a Nets team that is shorthanded at the wings and amidst significant roster changes. The Nets also allow opponents to shoot the league's third-highest percentage from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,500) vs. Nuggets

Banchero is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 35 DK points and a high of 49.3. He faces a good opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Nuggets, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 49.9 percent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,300) at Lakers

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for action, after averaging 37.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists through eight games since returning from a five-game absence. He surpassed 50 DK points in all eight games, including four with more than 70 and a high of 81.8. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($9,000) at Nets

Vucevic recorded 66.8 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games. He faces a tough individual matchup against Nic Claxton, however, he has a significant weight advantage and should be able to claim dominance in the paint. The Nets also give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) at Magic

Jokic surpassed 59 DK points in four of five games, with a high of 77.5, while averaging 21.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over his last five appearances. He generated a total of 59.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Magic and is likely to prosper again, as they give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Suns

Okongwu averages 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks on the season, and he generated more than 20 DK points in each of the last five games. He should continue to shine against the Suns, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,100) at Hawks

Craig is up for more playing time as the Suns await the debut of their recent player acquisitions. He is averaging 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10 outings, with a high of 34.5 DK points, and he should excel against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,900) at Magic

Brown continues to deliver a well-rounded effort, averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 outings, including four with at least 30 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his shot going from long range, as the Magic give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,700) vs. Nuggets

Anthony surpassed 20 DK points in eight of 10 games, including a high of 43, while averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. He could also be up for added playing time, if Gary Harris (questionable) is sidelined.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,200) at Nets

Dosunmu is averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists through 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 30.5 in the most recent outing. He should thrive with a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are dealing with many roster changes and remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

