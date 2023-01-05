NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at ORL

Grizzlies on four-game win streak.

BOS at DAL

Mavericks on seven-game win streak.

UTA at HOU

Both teams have lost five straight.

LAC at DEN

Clippers on three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Bol Bol (COVID-19): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moritz Wagner (suspension): OUT

DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Paul George (hamstring): Questionable

Nicolas Batum (ankle): OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,400) at Magic

Morant is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists across 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points. He should prosper in his matchup with the Magic, who are shorthanded and give up the league's 10th most points per game to point guards.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,600) at Rockets

Clarkson topped 30 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 57.5, and also finished with 43.5 in his last meeting with the Rockets. He has an opportunity to keep up the strong play, as the Rockets give up the league's seventh most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,100) at Nuggets

Did not play in the last game but is expected to be ready for action. He topped 38 DK points in his last four outings and is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the season. He should be able to get his offense going against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,000) at Rockets

Markkanen surpassed 50 DK points in four of the last 10 games, with a high of 56.5, while averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.2 three-pointers per game.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($5,800) vs. Jazz

Sengun is averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his last 10 outings, including back-to-back games with over 30 DK points and a high of 53.8. He should continue to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's second most points and fourth most rebounds to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,900) at Mavericks

Tatum surpassed 60 DK points in two of the last five games, while averaging 32 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He has a size advantage at his position against in the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith, who would otherwise be his primary defender. He also has a good chance to flourish, considering the Mavericks allow opponents to shoot an average of 48 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($4,900) at Nuggets

Zubac exceeded 39 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 47. He has a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic, but he needs to step up to meet the challenge. Zubac tallied 16.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Nuggets.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($3,600) at Mavericks

Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last 10 games, with more than 18 DK points in five. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Gary Harris, Magic ($3,800) vs. Grizzlies

Harris is up for a second consecutive start for the shorthanded Magic. He recorded 26.3 DK points in the last outing and has a chance to excel from long range, as the Grizzlies give up the fifth most three-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Clippers

Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists through his last 10 outings, including four games where he topped 25 DK points. He also finished with 20.5 DK points in the previous meeting with the Clippers.

John Wall, Clippers ($4,400) at Nuggets

Wall has played in the last three games and should be rested and ready to go again, as the Clippers are coming off a two-day break. He is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists across his last 10 games and should shine against the Nuggets, who give up the league's second most points per game to point guards.

