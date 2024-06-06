NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, June 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at BOS: Celtics won season series 2-0; Celtics won both games by a minimum of nine points

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,200) at Celtics

Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals through 17 outings this postseason, including a stand-out performance, with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists totaling 50.5 DK points to help close out the conference finals. It marked the fourth time he hit the 50 DK-point mark through the first three rounds, with the first three instances all occurring in the first round, but it also points to his ability to step up when needed the most. Irving averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals through two meetings with the Celtics this season. He shot just 41.9 percent from the field over the two games but will likely have a sharper focus due to the higher stakes.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,400) vs. Mavericks

White was great all season and registered a postseason high of 57 DK points in Game 4 of the first round. However, he stepped his game up to another level in the conference finals, where he averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 blocks over four games and surpassed 38 DK points in each outing. White will surely be a critical factor in helping slow the Mavs' superstar backcourt and is likely to continue to bolster his DK totals with his ability to grab steals and secure blocks thanks to a relentless effort.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Mavericks

Brown earned himself the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award by averaging 29.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in the series. His production also included many momentum-swinging and clutch plays, while he delivered a high of 52.3 DK points in the series. He should continue to thrive in the Finals, after he averaged 29.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through two meetings with the Mavs this season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,800) vs. Mavericks

Tatum has been quietly dominant this postseason, averaging 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 14 appearances, while shooting an average of 19.6 field-goal attempts per game. He topped 50 DK points seven times through the first three rounds, including four straight games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 70.5. He also showed the ability to thrive against the Mavs with an average of 35.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over their two meetings this season. Tatum remains the Celtics' biggest advantage heading into the series, as his mobility and versatility from the power forward position will be tough for the Mavs to contain, especially after they gave up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks ($8,200) vs. Mavericks

Porzingis is set for his first action since Game 4 of the first round, where he went down with a calf injury. He topped 30 DK points in each of the first three games this postseason and certainly gives the Celtics more options on both ends of the floor heading into the Finals. It may take him some time to find his groove again, but his ability to stretch the floor should lead to some open opportunities on the perimeter against the Mavs' frontcourt defenders, who are generally more effective in and around the paint.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,600) at Celtics

Despite playing through a nagging knee injury for most of the postseason, Doncic has been incredible, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals through 17 outings over the first three rounds. He reached the 60 DK-point mark in 11 of the 17 appearances, including in each of the last seven consecutive games. Aside from coming up 0-2 against the Celtics this season, he averaged 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the two meetings and will likely continue to pose a tough matchup for even the best backcourt defenders.

Mid-Range Money

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,600) at Celtics

Lively has proven himself to be a critical contributor to team success this postseason, averaging 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 16 appearances. He enters the Finals on a particularly impressive streak, averaging 10.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over his last eight games played. He will likely remain a central figure in the frontcourt rotation and should be able to pad his stats by outmaneuvering the Celtics' less-mobile centers.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,400) at Celtics

After a slow start in Game 1 and 2 of the first round, Gafford is averaging 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 15 games. He does a great job of playing to his strengths and being a big target for his playmakers. He should continue to prosper with opportunistic plays and should be able to win the battle on the glass in most cases thanks to his leaping ability and the fact that his guards do such a great job of pulling defenders away as they drive to the hoop.

Value Picks

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($2,000) at Celtics

Exum has not earned a lot of action this postseason but saw a slight uptick in opportunity to help close out the conference finals. He should not be expected to produce too much, but he could emerge as a good option to keep the Celtics' backcourt defenders occupied during short periods of rest for the stars. He also matches up well against the Celtics' rotation, which does not rely on a lot of size. His ability to perform on both sides of the ball makes him a good option if looking for a minimal salary commitment.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($3,400) vs. Mavericks

Pritchard is averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.9 minutes per game this postseason. He topped 20 DK points three times in 14 appearances through the first three rounds and remains one of the Celtics' most trusted contributors off the bench.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($2,400) at Celtics

After missing nine straight games with a shoulder injury, Kleber returned for the final two games of the conference finals, albeit with a minimal contribution. Nonetheless, he could provide the Mavs with a matchup advantage in the frontcourt against the Celtics' second unit, as his ability to stretch the floor will be tough for guys like Al Horford and Luke Kornet to keep up with.

