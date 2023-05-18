NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at DEN: Nuggets lead the series 1-0, after hanging on for the home win in Game 1.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Davis and James continue to play through a probable tag, as they have for most of the postseason.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($14,100) vs. Lakers

Murray brought a major effort to help lead his side in Game 1, as he finished with 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes of action, totaling 54.3 DK points. He averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over four meetings with the Lakers during the season and is likely to continue to thrive against their suboptimal backcourt defense.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($11,100) at Nuggets

Reaves delivered a strong effort in Game 1, totaling 40 DK points, with 23 points, two rebounds and eight assists, in 42 minutes of action. He has been a key part of the Lakers' success in the postseason, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 13 games, and he will need to continue to step up at his position to counteract the Nuggets' talented backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($16,800) at Nuggets

James put up a formidable effort in Game 1, with 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and a block, for a total of 56.5 DK points. He is averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks through 13 postseason appearances, including five games with more than 50 DK points and two with more than 60.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($10,200) vs. Lakers

Gordon finished with 19 DK points for the second consecutive game, but he went over 23 in his 10 previous outings this postseason. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds and three assists in Game 1, and he averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks over four encounters with the Lakers during the season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($17,400) at Nuggets

Davis did all he could to keep the Lakers close in Game 1, as he totaled an impressive 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks for a total of 69 DK points in 42 minutes. He is averaging 22.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.2 blocks through 13 playoff games and has gone over 60 DK points on five occasions.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($18,900) vs. Lakers

Jokic put on a phenomenal performance in Game 1, with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks, in 42 minutes, for a total of 88.8 DK points. It marked his third time going over 80 DK points in the postseason, and also the sixth consecutive game in which he surpassed 70 DK points. He averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals through four regular-season meetings against the Lakers, and he should continue to excel as he has done all through the playoffs.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($7,200) at Nuggets

Schroder got the start in Game 1 and played 32 minutes, totaling 17.3 DK points with six points, three rebounds and five assists. He is averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists through 13 games in the postseason and will remain a key supporting player to the Lakers' offense, whether coming off the bench or starting in Game 2.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($9,900) vs. Lakers

Brown continues to bring a well-rounded effort off the bench, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists, for a total of 24.5 DK points in Game 1. He topped 24 DK points in the last three outings and logged a postseason-high of 35.2 in Game 5 of the second round.

Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($5,700) at Nuggets

Walker has stepped up lately, averaging 9.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games. He finished with 13.5 DK points in Game 1, he should continue to see a fair portion of playing time as the Lakers ride the hot hand.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($3,900) at Nuggets

Vanderbilt has seen his minutes decrease over the last two games, but the Lakers will likely look to bring him back into a more consistent role after the Nuggets dominated the glass in Game 1. Vanderbilt is averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks through 13 outings in the playoffs.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($5,400) vs. Lakers

The Nuggets continue to look to Green for support in the frontcourt, while he is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12 games this postseason. He logged a high of 16 DK points during that stretch and is likely to remain a consistent figure in the rotation.

