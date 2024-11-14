NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at UTA: Mavs on three-game slide; Jazz 0-5 at home

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Kyrie Irving (shoulder): Questionable; P.J. Washington (knee): Doubtful

UTA - Walker Kessler (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Keyonte George, Jazz ($7,600) vs. Mavericks

After a season-best 53.8 DK-point performance early last week, George was quiet in his previous two appearances. However, he finished with 31.8 DK points in a prior encounter with the Mavericks and is averaging a respectable 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on the season.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($7,200) vs. Mavericks

Sexton is averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across the last five games, delivering a high of 39.5 DK points within that span. He also finished with 33.0 DK points in a previous meeting with the Mavericks and should be up for another solid performance, as the Mavs are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 45.0 percent from the field. He could also see a lighter matchup if Kyrie Irving is sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,800) vs. Mavericks

Markkanen is averaging 15.0 points on 39.5 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He delivered a season-best 50.3 DK points in his season opener but has not surpassed 40 DK points since then. Nonetheless, he delivered 32.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Mavericks and should be up for another strong performance, as they are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

John Collins, Jazz ($8,000) vs. Mavericks

Collins is coming off his best game of the season, as he produced 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, for a total of 57.5 DK points, in what also marked his first start of the campaign. He is up for a second consecutive start while the squad continues to deal with injury trouble, and he is likely to keep up the production against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,000) at Jazz

Doncic is listed as probable for action, as he is expected to continue to play through minor injury trouble. He topped 50 DK points in each of the last six games, including a high of 71.8, while averaging 29.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He finished with 43.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Jazz, and he may have to step up his scoring effort if Kyrie Irving is sidelined.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,000) vs. Mavericks

Clarkson is coming off back-to-back games with more than 30 DK points, including a season-best 39.8 DK points in the last game. He is shooting just 39.4 percent from the field but has a good chance to build his rhythm and pad his stats at the foul line, as the Mavs are giving up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($6,000) at Jazz

Gafford scored at least 15 points in each of the last four games, going over 30 DK points in two of those outings, including a season-best 36.8 DK points in the game-before last. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. The Jazz are also shorthanded in the frontcourt, without their usual starting center.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,400) at Jazz

Lively provided a strong effort in the last outing, which marked his return from a four-game absence, as he totaled 26.5 DK points on 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block in just 24 minutes of play. He should be able to keep up the production with a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Quentin Grimes, Mavericks ($1,600) at Jazz

Grimes delivered a season-high 18.0 DK points in two of his last three outings. He provides the Mavs with a strong defensive presence and versatile effort off the bench, and he could be up for additional playing time if Kyrie Irving is sidelined.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($4,600) at Jazz

Marshall will likely see a fifth consecutive start as P.J. Washington is expected to remain out. Marshall is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last four games but provided a season-high 38.3 DK points in the game prior to that stretch. He also has a great chance to pad his stats against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's most turnovers per game.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($4,800) vs. Mavericks

Filipowski is coming off a career-best 18-point performance, which translated to a season high of 33.0 DK points, as he added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of action. The rookie has earned more than 20 minutes in each of the last two games and is likely to have another opportunity at significant playing time, after the impressive effort in the last outing.

