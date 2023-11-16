NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at MIA: Nets have won two in a row; Heat on six-game win streak.

OKC at GSW: Thunder have won two in a row; Warriors on four-game slide and are 1-4 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Ben Simmons (hip), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dennis Smith and Lonnie Walker are in line for more opportunity.

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson have to step up.

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee), Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Chris Paul is up for the start in place of Curry. Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric get a boost without Green.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Warriors ($6,700) vs. Thunder

With the absence of Stephen Curry, Paul is up for his third start of the season. He has topped 34 DK points in each of his previous three starts, and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.7 steals among those games. He should also rack up the assists against the Thunder, who are giving up a league-high 11.1 assists per game to opposing point guards.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets ($6,900) at Heat

Dinwiddie is coming off his best game of the season, with 29 points, five rebounds and nine assists, for a total of 50.8 DK points. He is shooting 44.7 percent from the field, including 40.0 percent from long range, and he should thrive against the Heat, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest three-point-shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. He must also step up for his squad in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,600) vs. Nets

Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals on the season. He has gone over 45 DK points in two of his last four outings, including scoring a season-high 32 points in the last game. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,000) at Heat

Bridges has topped 37 DK points in eight of his 11 appearances this season, while averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has a season-high of 31 points and 13 rebounds in separate games, and he is shooting 45.7 percent from the field. He also averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals through four meetings with the Heat last season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,200) vs. Nets

Adebayo has been instrumental in the Heat's current six-game win streak, averaging 23.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing in that span. He has topped 49 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 71.8. He also has a good opportunity to shine against the Nets, who are allowing opposing centers to shoot a league-high 71.1 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) at Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander has gone over 50 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 65.8. He also picked up a season-high seven steals in his last outing, and he is averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.6 steals through his 10 appearances. He faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors in the absence of Stephen Curry. The Warriors are also giving up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Dennis Smith, Nets ($4,700) at Heat

Smith is in line for greater responsibility in the absence of Ben Simmons. Smith is averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season, and he has topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 29.5.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($3,500) at Warriors

Joe continues to deliver an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 8.7 points, while shooting 41.0 percent from deep, in 19 minutes per game. He has gone over 15 DK points in five of his 11 appearances on the season.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,500) vs. Nets

Jaquez has emerged as a solid contributor, averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals through the last five outings, including two games with more than 30 DK points. He has a chance to pick up added playing time in the absence of Tyler Herro, and he has a slightly more favorable matchup against the Nets, in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Kuminga should be up for extra opportunity in the absence of Draymond Green. Kuminga is coming off a relatively quiet outing, but he has gone over 15 DK points in four of the previous five games, including a high of 22.8. He should also rack up some extra rebounds against the Thunder, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets ($4,400) at Heat

Sharpe is on a roll, going over 25 DK points in three of the last four games, while averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing through that span. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Heat, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

