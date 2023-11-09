NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Bucks have won three straight; Pacers have won two straight; Both sides face second game of back-to-back.

ATL at ORL: Both sides coming off a loss; Magic 2-1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Probable; Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger), Gary Harris (groin): OUT

Goga Bitadze and Jalen Suggs are expected to start. Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner should also pick up added playing time.

MIL - Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,300) at Magic

Young has delivered three straight double-doubles and has a total of five double-doubles in seven appearances this season. He also has gone over 40 DK points in five of his seven outings and is averaging 21.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals on the season. Additionally, Young faces a favorable matchup against the Magic's shorthanded backcourt.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($8,200) at Magic

Murray is on a roll, scoring at least 20 points in each of the last four games, including a high of 41 points, on October 30, against the Timberwolves. Murray has also reached the 40-DK point mark in each of the last four games, with a high of 61.3. He is averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals on the season and has a good chance to pad his stats against the Magic, who are giving up the league's fifth-most free-throw attempts to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,400) vs. Hawks

Wagner is coming off a quieter outing, where he finished with 26.3 DK points, while shooting 5-for-13 from the field. Nonetheless, he reached a minimum of 30 DK points in each of the previous five games, including a high of 41.5, on November 2, against the Jazz. Wagner is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals on the season and should thrive against the Hawks, who are allowing opposing small forwards to shoot a league-high 56.0 percent from the field.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) vs. Hawks

Banchero has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up a league-most 29.9 points per game to opposing power forwards. He has a size advantage at his position and will also have to step up his presence in the frontcourt due to the absence of Wendell Carter. Banchero is averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game and went over 50 DK points in two of the last three outings.

Clint Capela, Hawks ($5,700) at Magic

Capela is averaging 10.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and has topped 25 DK points in six of his seven appearances on the season. He has a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Magic frontcourt, while the Magic are also allowing opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.7 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,700) at Pacers

Antetokounmpo is likely ready to release some pent-up energy, as he was ejected early in the third quarter on Wednesday night, for picking up a second technical, when he taunted an opponent after a dunk. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks on the season, and he has topped 40 DK points in five of his seven appearances, including a high of 62, in the game-before-last.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,200) vs. Bucks

Nembhard delivered 27 DK points, with nine points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal, in the last game. He has gone over 20 DK points in back-to-back outings and three times on the season, including a high of 32.5 in the season-opener. He also has a size advantage going up against the Bucks' second backcourt unit.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,400) at Magic

Bogdanovic is averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals, in 24.0 minutes per game this season. He delivered 29.5 DK points in the last outing and has topped 20 DK points in six of his seven appearances, including a high of 32.3 in his third game played.

Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($4,300) at Magic

Despite moving back to the bench, Bey logged 28.5 DK points, with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists, in 26 minutes of action in the last game. He has gone over 20 DK points in six of his seven appearances on the season, including a high of 30.8 DK points in the season-opener.

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($4,100) vs. Bucks

Smith delivered his first double-double of the season, with 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block, for a total of 38.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the season and should do well against the Bucks, who are giving up a league-high 14.6 rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,200) at Magic

Okongwu continues to provide a strong frontcourt presence off the bench, averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on the season. He logged double-digit rebounds twice in his seven outings and has gone over 23 DK points in five straight games.

