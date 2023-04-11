NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at MIA: Heat won the season series 3-1. Their one loss took place in Atlanta back in January, but they followed up with back-to-back wins in the two most recent meetings.

MIN at LAL: Timberwolves won the season series 2-1. However, one win took place back in October, before a trade that shook up the Lakers' roster, including the arrival of D'Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves. The Lakers won the final meeting on March 31st.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Max Strus (finger): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): Questionable / Rudy Gobert (suspension), Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), D'Angelo Russell (foot): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,000) at Miami

Young averaged 19.8 points, 9.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals across four meetings with the Heat during the regular season. He also finished the season in a groove, averaging 20.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, including a high of 66.3 DK points. He should find room to excel against the Heat, as they gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game during the season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) at Lakers

Edwards averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals over three meetings with the Lakers this season. He also closed the season on an impressive run, averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over the final five games, including a high of 63.3 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,900) vs. Timberwolves

James closed the season on an impressive run, averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists over five games, including four with more than 53 DK points. He averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over two meetings with the Timberwolves this season, and he faces an advantageous matchup against their shorthanded frontcourt.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($7,600) at Lakers

Anderson is in line to pick up extra playing time while Rudy Gobert (suspension) and Jaden McDaniels (hand) are sidelined. Anderson averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in two meetings with the Lakers during the regular season.

Bam Adebayo, Hawks ($7,700) vs. Hawks

Adebayo averaged 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals through four games versus the Hawks this season. He should continue to excel against their frontcourt, as the Hawks gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,000) vs. Hawks

Butler accounted for an average of 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across three meetings with the Hawks this season. He should continue to thrive offensively, as they gave up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage during the regular season.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,300) vs. Hawks

Oladipo closed the season on a high note, with an average of 24.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals between his final two games, including a high of 45.3 DK points. He also averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists across three games against the Hawks this season.

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($4,500) vs. Hawks

Vincent will continue start if Kyle Lowry (questionable) remains out. Vincent averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three encounters with the Lakers this season, and he logged a high of 33.8 DK points over the final five games of the regular season.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,900) at Heat

Hunter averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four games against the Heat this season. He has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat allowed opponents to shoot 36.7 percent from deep during the season.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,400) vs. Timberwolves

Vanderbilt faced the Timberwolves five times this season as a result of being traded, and he averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals in those games. He should continue to make an impact against the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds during the season, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Cody Zeller, Heat ($4,800) vs. Hawks

Zeller averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on the season, including 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in two games against the Hawks. He should be a difference-maker for his squad, as the Hawks gave up the league's second-most points in the paint this season.

