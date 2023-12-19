NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at NOP: Grizzlies on five-game slide; Pelicans have won four in a row

SAS at MIL: Spurs 1-9 in last 10 games; Bucks on four-game win streak and 14-2 at home

BOS at GSW: Celtics have won five in a row; Warriors on two-game win streak

PHX at POR: Trail Blazers have dropped last seven games.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MEM - Ja Morant (suspension): Active; Bismack Biyombo (back): Luke Kennard (knee): Questionable; Derrick Rose (hamstring), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Ja Morant is up for his season debut. Xavier Tillman and David Roddy could continue to get a boost in the frontcourt. Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams also remain in line for more opportunity.

NOP - Naji Marshall (ankle): Probable; Zion Williamson (illness): Questionable; Larry Nance (Ribs): OUT

Naji Marshall and Cody Zeller would have to step up in place of Williamson.

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT

Zach Collins is expected to get the start.

MIL - Malik Beasley (illness): Probable

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): Questionable; Luke Kornet (thigh): OUT

Al Horford could be up for a major role.

GSW - Chris Paul (illness): Questionable; Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are in line for more responsibility.

PHX - Eric Gordon (leg): Probable; Bradley Beal (ankle), Josh Okogie (hip): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen continue to step up.

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (groin): Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson may have to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,200) vs. Spurs

Lillard topped 30 points in each of the last two games, including a total of 39, in the most recent outing. He is averaging 26.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 outings and went over 40 DK points eight times in that span. Lillard has another great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,700) at Trail Blazers

Booker is on a roll, averaging 28.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 60 DK points. Booker must continue to carry the backcourt in the absence of Bradley Beal, and he should do well against the Trail Blazers, who are allowing opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field, which is sixth highest in the league. Booker also finished with 44.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Trail Blazers.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,700) at Warriors

Brown totaled 51.8 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Warriors, who are one of three teams in the league allowing opposing small forwards to shoot above 50 percent from the field.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) at Trail Blazers

Durant is averaging 28.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over three games since returning from a two-game absence. He also has gone over 50 DK points nine times in 22 appearances this season, including a high of 72. Durant is likely to keep up the strong play against the Trail Blazers after he delivered 51 DK points in their previous encounter.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($7,400) at Trail Blazers

Nurkic has hauled in double-digit rebounds in each of the last four games, averaging 14.8 points, 16.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game through that span. The big man has a great chance to continue to stand out against his former squad, as the Trail Blazers give up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game. Nurkic also totaled 44 DK points in his last meeting with the Blazers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) at Warriors

Tatum is averaging 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists through his last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He has a good opportunity to excel against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game. The Warriors also give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum averaged 26.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals through two meetings with the Warriors last season.

Mid-Range Money

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($6,800) at Bucks

Vassell is up for his seventh consecutive start, after averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last six outings, including one game where he totaled an impressive 54 DK points. Vassell faces a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($6,400) vs. Spurs

Middleton surpassed 30 DK points in four of his last five appearances while averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has not scored more than 20 points in a game this season, but he is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and continues to deliver a well-rounded effort. He should also find room to thrive against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.2 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,900) at Warriors

Horford could be up for a major role if Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined along with Luke Kornet. Horford topped 20 DK points in three of his last four appearances, including a high of 31.5. He is up for a favorable opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Malaki Branham Spurs ($5,000) at Bucks

Branham has been playing well lately, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points and a high of 34. He also faces a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Bucks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,900) at Bucks

Collins is expected to start in place of Victor Wembanyama. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks' frontcourt, but he should be able to make his mark, as they are giving up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.