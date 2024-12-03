NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at CLE: Wizards on 14-game losing streak; Cavs 11-1 at home

MIL at DET: Bucks on six-game win streak; Pistons 4-6 at home

PHI at CHA: 76ers 2-7 on road; Hornets on five-game slide

ORL at NYK: Magic on six-game win streak; Knicks 6-2 at home

IND at TOR: Pacers 2-9 on road; Raptors 5-4 at home

UTA at OKC: Jazz 2-7 on road; Thunder 8-2 at home

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies on six-game win streak; Mavs 7-3 at home

SAS at PHX: Spurs 3-5 on road; Suns 7-4 at home

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

CLE - Ty Jerome (illness), Dean Wade (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Andre Drummond (ankle), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (foot): Questionable; Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back), LaMelo Ball (calf): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): OUT

TOR - Gradey Dick (calf): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Kyle Filipowski (leg): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle): OUT

DAL - Dereck Lively (illness), Klay Thompson (foot): Questionable; Naji Marshall (illness): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (thumb): Probable

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (thigh): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,200) at Hornets

After a slow night in his first game back, Maxey has been on fire since returning from a six-game absence, averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.3 steals over his last four outings, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 69.0. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) vs. Wizards

Mitchell reached the 30-point mark in two of the last three games, while averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. He is up for an excellent chance to thrive against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. He also finished with 51.0 DK points in a previous encounter with the Wizards this season.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,900) vs. Pacers

Barrett continues to shine bright with the Raptors, averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games, hitting the 30-point mark three times, including a 37-point performance in his most recent outing. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Barrett also racked up 57.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pacers.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,300) vs. Pacers

Barnes has been very strong since returning from an extended injury absence, as he is averaging 21.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals through six games, including two with more than 55 DK points and a high of 65.5. He has an ideal opportunity to continue to prosper with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points and second-highest shooting percentage per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) vs. Wizards

Mobley is coming off a game where he struggled to score the ball, shooting just 4-for-13 from the field, but he is averaging 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks over his last five outings, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He faces a fantastic chance to get back in a good rhythm against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards, and who also give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) at Pistons

Antetokounmpo surpassed 70 DK points twice in his last three outings, including 78.0 DK points on 42 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a block in his most recent game. He is averaging 34.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across his last five appearances and should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Pistons, especially after he racked up 97.5 DK points in their previous encounter.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,900) at Cavaliers

After a dismal, eight-point outing, Poole bounced back with 31 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 52.5 DK points in what marked his second game back from a two-game absence. He faces a tough matchup against a dominant Cavaliers squad, but he should find room to get his offense going, as they are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,200) vs. Pacers

Poeltl is coming off back-to-back double-doubles as he continues to stuff the stat sheet by sticking to the fundamentals of his role. He is averaging 18.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, and he should keep up the strong play with a meeting against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Marcus Smart, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Mavericks

Since returning from a four-game absence, Smart is averaging 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals over four games, including a high of 46.0 DK points. He must keep up the strong play to help his side compete with a formidable opponent such as the Mavericks, but he should also find the chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as they are giving up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,400) at Suns

After three straight games with at least 20 points, Barnes only topped 15 once in the last three outings. Nonetheless, he continues to bolster his overall performance with a solid effort on the glass. He is up for a tough matchup against the Suns, but he could find opportunities to stand out, as they are giving up the league's ninth-highest three-point shooting percentage and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Mavericks

LaRavia does a good job of chipping in across the board while playing around 23 minutes per game off the bench. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including eight with at least 19 DK points and a high of 32.8.

