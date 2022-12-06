NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at CLE

DET at MIA

DAL at DEN

The Heat and Mavericks are both playing their second game in as many nights, thus giving a slight edge to their opponents.

LeBron James is likely to have an extra spark as he returns to his home town, while Anthony Davis could be up for an easier or harder matchup, depending on the availability of Jarrett Allen.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (ankle): Probable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder): Questionable

CLE - Jarrett Allen (back), Dean Wade (shoulder): Questionable

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Jeff Green (knee): Questionable

Michael Porter (heel): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,100) vs. Mavericks

Murray is on a roll, averaging 23.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, going over 45 DK points in two. He has an advantage playing at home against a Mavs team that is facing the second game of a back-to-back. The Mavs also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field, which is eighth highest in the league.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs ($8,700) vs. Lakers

Mitchell is averaging 25.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, surpassing 35 DK points eight times, with a high of 54. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up an average of 115.1 points per game, including an average of 23.9 points to opposing shooting guards. Mitchell logged 45.3 DK points in the first meeting between the Lakers and Cavs this season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,400) at Cavaliers

James should be primed for a big night as he returns to his home town. He is listed as probable for action but has played through that tag for most of the season. He averages 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, exceeding 45 DK points in four of the last five, with a high of 64.3. James delivered 41.8 DK points when the Lakers and Cavs clashed in L.A. in early November.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,900) vs. Mavericks

Gordon tallied more than 50 DK points in three of the last 10 games, while averaging 16.1 points 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over that span. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 52 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,000) vs. Pistons

Adebayo is coming off a relatively quiet game, but he is averaging 27.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five, with one outing where he generated 59 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the second most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,400) vs. Mavericks

Jokic represents a tough matchup for the Mavs' smaller frontcourt, which allows opposing centers to shoot an average of 58.9 percent from the field. Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, going over 50 DK points in each, with a high of 71.5 the most recent outing. He has also logged seven straight double-doubles.

Value Picks

Ish Smith, Nuggets ($3,200) vs. Mavericks

Smith has made a positive impact since returning to the floor after a 20-day absence. He is averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, with a high of 32.8 DK points. He could also pick up added playing time if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is sidelined.

Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($4,600) at Cavaliers

Walker continues to deliver, averaging 17.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, including seven where he went over 22 DK points. He has a tough matchup against the Cavs' defense, but he is looked upon by his team to step up as a go-to scorer on any night. He should find a chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Cavs allow opponents to shoot 35.4 percent from deep.

Tim Hardaway, Mavericks ($4,400) at Nuggets

Hardaway has been on fire lately, averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last four games, including two where he topped 40 DK points. He has an advantage against the Nuggets, who are missing some depth at the wing positions. The Nuggets also allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers ($4,200) vs. Lakers

Osman averages 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 minutes per game. He went over 20 DK points in four of the last 10 games, with a high of 46.5. He should be up for added playing time as the Cavs continue to manage a few injuries.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($3,500) at Heat

Duren is averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22 minutes per game over the last 10. He topped 20 DK points five times over that span, with a high of 25.5.

