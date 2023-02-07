NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at ORL

Magic on two-game win streak.

ATL at NOP

Pelicans on two-game win streak.

PHX at BKN

Suns on two-game win streak.

CHI at MEM

Grizzlies on three-game slide.

MIN at DEN

Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games.

OKC at LAL

Lakers 13-12 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

ORL - Mo Bamba (suspension): OUT

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (knee), Brandon Ingram (toe): Probable

Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Probable

Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related), Dorian Finney-Smith (not injury related): Questionable

Seth Curry (thigh), Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Austin Rivers (suspension): OUT

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ankle): Probable

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,800) at Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a quieter outing, where he finished with just 26 DK points in 29 minutes of action. However, he topped 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, while averaging 31.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks, and he should excel against the Lakers, who give up a league-most, 27.3 points per game to point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($10,000) at Nuggets

Edwards surpassed 45 DK points in seven of 10 games, with a high of 71, while averaging 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets but should get his offense rolling, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($11,200) vs. Thunder

James is listed as questionable, but he has played through the tag in most games this season. He sits just 35 points behind the all-time scoring record and has a great chance to make the final push against the Thunder, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws and allow opponents to score an average of 116.4 points per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($10,200) at Magic

Randle topped 50 DK points in six of 10 games, including a high of 61.3, while averaging 25.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also logged 49.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Magic and should see for another opportunity to shine, while they allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 49.8 percent from the field.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,500) vs. Thunder

Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals, with a high of 63.5 DK points across five games since returning from a five-week absence. He faces a great chance to keep rolling against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and ninth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic missed the last game but is listed as probable for action. He averaged 22.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in his last five outings, including two with more than 70 DK points. He totaled 69.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves and has another chance to flourish, as they give up the league's most free throws and third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Bulls

Tillman is up for a fourth consecutive start after averaging 7.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last three. He should do well against the Bulls, who allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 58.7 percent from the field.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Nuggets

McDaniels is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 10 games, including four with more than 25 DK points. He could be up for added responsibility if the Timberwolves are without Kyle Anderson and/or Rudy Gobert, who are both questionable for action.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals over 10 games, including six with at least 20 DK points and a high of 42. He has a good chance to thrive against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field and give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

Coby White, Bulls ($3,800) at Grizzlies

White continues to make an impact with 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in an average of 23 minutes off the bench per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Grizzlies but should find room to get his shot going from long range, as they give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Edmond Sumner, Nets ($4,100) vs. Suns

After going over 35 DK points in back-to-back games, Sumner has another chance to show off his abilities while the Nets continue deal with roster changes. He has a tough matchup across from Chris Paul, but should have a chance to prosper, as the Suns give up an average of 25.0 points per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.