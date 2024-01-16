NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at PHI: Nuggets on two-game win streak; 76ers on two-game win streak

SAC at PHX: Kings on two-game slide; Suns on two-game win streak

OKC at LAC: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (neck), Aaron Gordon (heel), Nikola Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (leg), Michael Porter (knee): Probable

PHI - Danuel House (back): Questionable; Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Nicolas Batum are up for a boost.

SAC - Keegan Murray (hip): Questionable

Trey Lyles is in line for more action.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Daniel Theis and Mason Plumlee are up for more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) at Suns

Fox topped 40 DK points in three of the last 10 games, including a high of 61.8, while averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He finished with 51 DK points in his previous meeting with the Suns, and he is likely to thrive again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,100) vs. Kings

Booker surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 25.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals across the last 10. He faces a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Kings, who concede the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Booker finished with 24 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his previous run-in with the Kings.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,500) vs. Thunder

Leonard is back at full tilt, averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks through five games since returning from a four-game absence. He did not play the last time his team encountered the Thunder, but he has the advantage of catching them on the road on the second night of a back-to-back. He should also pad his stats on the boards, as they give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,200) vs. Kings

Durant topped 40 DK points in three of four outings since returning from a three-game absence. He averages a team-high 29.0 points per game on the season, and he tallied 28 points and seven rebounds in his last encounter with the Kings. Durant is likely to stand out again, as the Kings give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,200) at Clippers

Holmgren continues to impress, averaging 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Clippers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, which should result in an advantage for the youngster. Holmgren also totaled 41.5 DK points in his last game versus the Clippers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) at Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 31.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He also totaled 59 DK points in his previous meeting with the Clippers. Additionally, he should have an easier time scoring in the paint, as the Clippers will be without the shot-blocking presence of Ivica Zubac.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,900) vs. Thunder

Westbrook amassed 46.5 DK points with 12 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench in the last game. He is averaging 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 outings, and he finished with 36.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Thunder.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($5,100) vs. Thunder

Powell continues to provide a strong offensive boost off the bench, averaging 14.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He finished with 26 DK points in the last game against the Thunder and should find room again to get his shot going, as they give up an average of 13.5 threes per game.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,700) at Suns

Despite a few unimpressive performances, Barnes surpassed 25 DK points in two of the last 10 games, and he also tallied 28.3 DK points in his previous game against the Suns. Barnes should be able to prosper again thanks to a significant size advantage at his position.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers ($5,000) vs. Nuggets

Batum reached the 20 DK-point mark in each of the last four games, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over that span. He is likely to pick up some added playing time while his squad manages injury trouble. He could also pad his stats at the foul line, as the Nuggets give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Daniel Theis, Clippers ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Theis is up for his second consecutive start in place of the injured Ivica Zubac. Theis finished with 10.5 DK points in the last game, but he logged 29.8 DK points in the game before last. He will have his hands full on defense but should do well on the glass, as the Thunder give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

