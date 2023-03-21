NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

7 PM EST - WAS at ORL: Both teams are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

7:30 PM - DET at ATL: Hawks are 19-15 at home.

7:30 PM - CLE at BKN: Nets are on a three-game slide.

8 PM - SAS at NOP: Pelicans are 22-13 at home.

10 PM - BOS at SAC: Celtics are coming off two days rest, while Kings face the second game of a back-to-back

10: 30 PM - OKC at LAC: Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (concussion): OUT

DET - Isaiah Livers (hip): Questionable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Jalen Duren (head): OUT

ATL - Dejounte Murray (illness): Questionable

CLE - Jarrett Allen (eye): Questionable

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist): Questionable / Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

SAS - Doug McDermott (hip): Probable / Devonte' Graham (quadriceps): Questionable / Tre Jones (hamstring): Doubtful / Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Zach Collins (rest): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (knee): Questionable

LAC - Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,600) vs. Pistons

Young surpassed 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, including a high of 60.3, while averaging 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most free throws per game and the seventh-most points per game to point guards. Young also recorded 54.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Pistons.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,300) vs. Thunder

George topped 35 DK points in eight of 10 outings, while averaging 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He should continue to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers and second-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,600) vs. Spurs

Ingram exceeded 40 DK points in three straight games and is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the season. He has a great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.2 percent from long range. Ingram finished with 17 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in his last meeting with the Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Thunder

Leonard continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 30.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals, with a high of 56 DK points in his last five outings. He has a good opportunity to fill it up against the Thunder, who are relatively undersized in the front court.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($6,600) vs. Spurs

Valanciunas is coming off back-to-back 20-point double-doubles, amounting to a high of 52.8 DK points. He is averaging 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season, and he logged 32.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Spurs.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,500) at Kings

Tatum is coming off a quieter outing, but he topped 60 DK points in two of the last five, while averaging 25.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He faces what should be a competitive matchup against the Kings and will have to step up to lead his side. The Kings give up the league's third-most points per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range.

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($3,700) vs. Thunder

Mann is averaging 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22 minutes per game over the last 10. He topped 25 DK points twice in that span and has a good chance to thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fourth-most points to opposing bench players.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Pistons

Bogdanovic tallied a high of 36.5 DK points while averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five outings. He is likely to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field. He could also be up for extra playing time if Dejounte Murray (questionable) is sidelined.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,700) vs. Thunder

Gordon poured in 20 points in the previous game and is averaging 12.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last five. He should continue to deliver a boost off the bench and is also up for added playing time while Norman Powell remains out.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,600) vs. Cavaliers

O'Neale delivers a solid effort across the board, averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals over five games, including a high of 41.8 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers' frontcourt but should find room to excel from the perimeter - where he averages 5.4 attempts per game - as they allow opposing power forwards to shoot a league-high 42.3 percent from deep.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,300) vs. Thunder

Plumlee notched a high of 27 DK points, while averaging 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across the last five outings. He has a good chance to stand out against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.