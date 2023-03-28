NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at WAS: Celtics are on a three-game win streak.

CLE at ATL: Cavaliers have won four in a row.

MIA at TOR: Raptors have won two straight.

CHA at OKC: Hornets have won two in row.

ORL at MEM: Grizzlies are on a six-game win streak; Magic have won three straight.

NOP at GSW: Pelicans are on a five-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Payton Pritchard (heel): Probable

WAS - Monte Morris (groin), Daniel Gafford (foot): Questionable / Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (groin), Isaac Okoro (knee): Questionable

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

TOR - Gary Trent (elbow): Questionable / Will Barton (ankle): Doubtful

CHA - Kelly Oubre (shoulder): Questionable / Gordon Hayward (thumb): Doubtful / Mark Williams (rest), Terry Rozier (foot): OUT

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): Questionable

MEM - Ja Morant (thigh): Doubtful / Steven Adams (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (neck), Jordan Poole (wrist): Probable / Andrew Wiggins (personal): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,600) vs. Pelicans

Curry topped 43 DK points in four consecutive games and is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10. He faces a challenging matchup against the Pelicans' backcourt but has the advantage of fresh legs, as they are the second night of a back-to-back.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,600) at Hawks

Mitchell is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 outings, including a high of 63.8 DK points. He should thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,700) at Raptors

Butler is coming off a quieter outing but has been fantastic lately, averaging 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 62 DK points. He should be able to get back on track against the Raptors, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.2 percent from the field, including 37.6 percent from long range.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,100) at Hawks

Mobley continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in the last 10 games, including a high of 62 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to power forwards.

Jonas Valanciunas , Pelicans ($7,700) at Warriors

Valanciunas has been dominant lately, averaging 19.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He should continue to excel against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws and also the fifth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) at Wizards

Tatum missed the last game but averaged 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in his previous 10 appearances, including a high of 67.3 DK points. He should pick up where he left off against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,500) at Grizzlies

Suggs generated 25 DK points in the last outing, which marked his return from a four-game absence. He faces a good opportunity to find his rhythm from long range, as the Grizzlies give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Luke Kennard, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Magic

Kennard is on a roll, averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over five games, including a high of 41.5 DK points. He should continue to find room to get his shot going against the Magic, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Isaiah Joe ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Joe is coming off an impressive outing where he delivered 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for a totaled 42.8 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game. He could also be up for added playing time, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable) is out.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,200) at Raptors

Martin is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over five games, including a high of 32.8 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the lengthy Raptors, but he should make an impact with his hustle and grit. Martin also totaled 33.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Raptors.

Nick Richards, Hornets ($4,700) at Thunder

Richards missed the previous game but is averaging 8.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10. He should be up for significant playing time in the absence of Mark Williams (rest), and also faces an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game.

