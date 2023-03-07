NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at DET: Pistons are on an eight-game slide.
MIL at ORL: Bucks are 19-12 on the road.
PHI at MIN: Timberwolves have won three straight.
CHA at NYK: Knicks are on a nine-game win streak.
BKN at HOU: Rockets are 9-22 at home.
GSW at OKC: Thunder are on a two-game win streak.
UTA at DAL: Jazz are on a three-game slide.
MEM at LAL: Grizzlies are 12-20 on the road.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee), Monte Morris (back): Questionable
DET - Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Rodney McGruder (ankle), Killian Hayes (hand): Questionable Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (neck): Questionable / Wesley Matthews (calf): Questionable
ORL - Wendell Carter (hip), Gary Harris (hip): Questionable
PHI - P.J. Tucker (back), Tobias Harris (calf): Questionable
MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable
BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT
GSW - Draymond Green (hand): Probable / Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT
UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable
MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Questionable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Warriors
Gilgeous-Alexander marked his return from a five game absence by generating 59.3 DK points in his last outing. He is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists,1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on the season and should keep up the impressive production against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.
Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,100) at Rockets
Bridges continues to shine with his new squad, averaging 29.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals through the last five games, including a high of 61 DK points. He faces another great chance to prosper with a matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most threes and fourth-most points per game.
Forwards/Centers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,600) at Mavericks
Markkanen missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Mavs. He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over four games since the All-Star break, including a high of 59.5 DK points. He has a great chance to excel against the Mavericks, who are undersized in the frontcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field.
Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,900) vs. Hornets
Randle tallied at least 43 DK points in five straight outings, including a high of 63.3, while averaging 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He should continue to lead the way for the Knicks with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field and also give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,000) at Pistons
Porzingis topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four appearances post-All-Star break. He should be up for another strong showing against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) at Timberwolves
Embiid remains dominant, averaging 35.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last five appearances, including three with more than 55 DK points. He should continue to flourish against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds and second-most free throws per game. Embiid also tallied 56.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves this season.
Value Picks
Mitchell Robinson, ($4,900) vs. Hornets
Robinson is averaging 9.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across six games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. 76ers
Reid continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals, over five games, including a 60 DK-point performance in one outing where he picked up the start. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he should find an advantage coming off the bench against their undersized second unit.
Josh Hart, Knicks ($4,800) vs. Hornets
Hart exceeded 21 DK points in five straight outings, including a high of 30.3, while averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has another great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.
Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,100) vs. Nets
Tate is averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through his last five appearances, including three with at least 22 DK points and a high of 29. He should continue to stand out off the bench against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from deep and also give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,900) at Lakers
Jones is up for his second straight start, after he amassed 60.8 DK points in the previous outing. He should be up for another big night with the starting job against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.