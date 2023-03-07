NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at DET: Pistons are on an eight-game slide.

MIL at ORL: Bucks are 19-12 on the road.

PHI at MIN: Timberwolves have won three straight.

CHA at NYK: Knicks are on a nine-game win streak.

BKN at HOU: Rockets are 9-22 at home.

GSW at OKC: Thunder are on a two-game win streak.

UTA at DAL: Jazz are on a three-game slide.

MEM at LAL: Grizzlies are 12-20 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee), Monte Morris (back): Questionable

DET - Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Rodney McGruder (ankle), Killian Hayes (hand): Questionable Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (neck): Questionable / Wesley Matthews (calf): Questionable

ORL - Wendell Carter (hip), Gary Harris (hip): Questionable

PHI - P.J. Tucker (back), Tobias Harris (calf): Questionable

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (hand): Probable / Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Questionable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander marked his return from a five game absence by generating 59.3 DK points in his last outing. He is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists,1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on the season and should keep up the impressive production against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,100) at Rockets

Bridges continues to shine with his new squad, averaging 29.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals through the last five games, including a high of 61 DK points. He faces another great chance to prosper with a matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most threes and fourth-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,600) at Mavericks

Markkanen missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Mavs. He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over four games since the All-Star break, including a high of 59.5 DK points. He has a great chance to excel against the Mavericks, who are undersized in the frontcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,900) vs. Hornets

Randle tallied at least 43 DK points in five straight outings, including a high of 63.3, while averaging 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He should continue to lead the way for the Knicks with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field and also give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,000) at Pistons

Porzingis topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four appearances post-All-Star break. He should be up for another strong showing against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) at Timberwolves

Embiid remains dominant, averaging 35.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last five appearances, including three with more than 55 DK points. He should continue to flourish against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds and second-most free throws per game. Embiid also tallied 56.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves this season.

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Robinson is averaging 9.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across six games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. 76ers

Reid continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals, over five games, including a 60 DK-point performance in one outing where he picked up the start. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he should find an advantage coming off the bench against their undersized second unit.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($4,800) vs. Hornets

Hart exceeded 21 DK points in five straight outings, including a high of 30.3, while averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has another great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,100) vs. Nets

Tate is averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through his last five appearances, including three with at least 22 DK points and a high of 29. He should continue to stand out off the bench against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from deep and also give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,900) at Lakers

Jones is up for his second straight start, after he amassed 60.8 DK points in the previous outing. He should be up for another big night with the starting job against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

