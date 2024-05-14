NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Series tied at 2-2

MIN at DEN: Series tied at 2-2

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

NYK - OG Anunoby (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) at Knicks

Haliburton remains listed as questionable for action but has been playing through the issue for most of the series, including helping lead the Pacers to back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4. He topped 55 DK points twice in the series, including a high of 63.5 on the road in Game 2. Haliburton should continue to thrive as he averaged higher scoring numbers and a higher shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,600) vs. Pacers

The Knicks are coming off back-to-back losses in what marked the first two games this postseason that Brunson finished with less than 40 DK points. Nonetheless, he is averaging 35.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 0.9 steals in the playoffs, including four games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. He has a great chance to get back on track at home, where he is averaging 36.0 points on 56.8 percent shooting in the series.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) at Nuggets

Edwards bounced back from a relatively modest performance in Game 3 to deliver a whopping 64.8 DK points on 44 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in the last game. Despite his impressive effort, the Timberwolves came up short but looking ahead, Edwards can build on the momentum of his own performance to help inspire another impressive outing in Denver, where he is averaging 35.0 points on 60.9 percent shooting in the series.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,800) vs. Pacers

After averaging 17.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks through his first nine games of the postseason, Hart was limited to only 7.8 DK points in the last outing. Foul trouble was not to blame, as he only had one foul in the game, rather the entire squad was relatively limited in the loss. Nonetheless, Hart is likely to bounce back, especially with the series returning to New York, where he shot and scored significantly better during the regular season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) at Knicks

Siakam finished with just 24 DK points while his squad ran away for their second straight win in Game 4. He is averaging 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the postseason, including only three games with more than 40 DK points. He must look to get back to the top of his game if the Pacers are to have any hope of succeeding in the series, and he continues to face a favorable matchup against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) at Timberwolves

Jokic is coming off back-to-back games with more than 60 DK points as he came up dominant to help the Nuggets recover from an 0-2 hole to start the series. The three-time MVP has a great chance to keep the momentum going as the series returns to Denver, where he shot 58.4 percent from the field during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,600) at Knicks

Turner surpassed 30 DK points in three of four games in the second round, including a high of 43, in Game 3. He should continue to do well against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt, and is likely to pad his stats with his ability to make a significant impact on both ends of the floor.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,200) vs. Timberwolves

Gordon came up huge to help the Nuggets secure a second straight road win with 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks for a total of 50.8 DK points in the last game. It marked the second time he reached 50 DK points in the postseason, while he is averaging 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals through nine games. He faces a great chance to build off his big game as the series is back in Denver, where he shot 7.1 percent better from the field, compared to on the road during the regular season.

Value Picks

Alec Burks, Knicks ($3,900) vs. Pacers

After appearing for one minute in Game 3 against the Pacers, Burks saw his first real action of the playoffs in the last two outings, where he picked up more than 20 minutes of playing time and surpassed 25 DK points in each game. His recent efforts should afford him another opportunity to help boost the Knicks' offense, and he should continue to thrive against the Pacers' generally unimpressive defense.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($4,900) at Knicks

Nesmith finished with 26 DK points in the last game, which marked the third time in the second round that he went over 20. He provides a well-rounded effort for his squad and represents a key part of the rotation, averaging 33.8 minutes per game in the postseason.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,500) at Nuggets

Reid topped 25 DK points in the first two games of the second round but came up with a high of 16.5 among the last two outings. Nonetheless, he is likely to find room to make his mark against the Nuggets' second unit rotation, which has not included much size in the frontcourt this postseason.

