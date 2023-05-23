NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: Miami leads the series 3-0 after they earned two road wins in Boston and kept up the effort in Game 3 at home. The Heat have a chance to complete the sweep at home in Game 4.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Kevin Love (leg): Probable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($11,700) at Heat

Smart topped 30 DK points in two of three games in the conference finals, including a high of 38.3 in Game 1. He is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the series, but he is struggling with his efficiency, shooting just 35 percent from the field. Smart is a key factor on both ends of the floor and must bring his best effort yet in order to outdo the Heat's backcourt.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($15,000) at Heat

Brown has been relatively quiet in the conference finals, failing to surpass 25 DK points in the last two outings. He logged a high of 38.3 DK points in Game 1, and he is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the series. The Celtics need Brown to get back towards his postseason averages of 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, if they hope to have a chance at keeping their run alive.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($18,900) at Heat

Tatum is averaging 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks through 16 appearances in the postseason, including 10 with more than 50 DK points and a high of 83.3. He logged a series-high of 62.8 DK points in Game 2, but he came up quiet in Game 3, with just 34. Tatum is on the hook to deliver a major performance in Game 4 and lift his team out of their 0-3 hole for a chance to continue their playoff run.

Al Horford, Celtics ($10,500) at Heat

Horford failed to top 20 DK points in Games 2 and 3, but he totaled 23.5 in Game 1 of the conference finals. He is averaging 6.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals through 16 outings in the playoffs, and he has gone over 25 DK points on eight occasions, including a high of 43.5. Horford has a tough matchup against the Heat's active frontcourt, but he must step up his play as a veteran leader on the court in a must-win game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($14,100) vs. Celtics

Adebayo is averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the conference finals, with a high of 57.8 DK points in Game 2. He finished with just 22.3 DK points in the most recent outing, but his side was still able to come out on top. Adebayo has been a strong presence on both ends of the floor in the postseason and has the chance to be a difference-maker as the Heat look to book their ticket to the finals.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($18,600) vs. Celtics

Butler has been stellar through the postseason, averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals across 13 appearances, including nine with more than 45 DK points and four with more than 60. He topped 50 DK points twice, with a high of 63.3 in the conference finals and has shown a competitive edge against all aspects of the Celtics' defense. The Heat's star should have a laser focus coming into Game 4 with a chance to close out the series in dominant fashion.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($10,200) at Heat

Brogdon came up flat in the last game, finishing with just 5.0 DK points in 18 minutes of action. He topped 23 DK points in the first two games of the series, and he is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the playoffs. Brogdon is a major x-factor off the bench for Boston, and he must produce at or above his averages to give the Celtics their best chance.

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,600) at Heat

After coming off the bench for four straight games, White moved back into the starting line up for Game 3 and finished with 24 DK points in 26 minutes of action. He is averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 16 games in the postseason, with a high of 45.8 DK points.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($9,600) vs. Celtics

Martin has shined in the conference finals, going over 30 DK points in all three games, while averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per outing. He will continue to see more playing time in the absence of Tyler Herro (hand), and he does a great job of boosting his totals by making an impact on both ends of the floor.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,500) vs. Celtics

Love mustered 8.0 DK points despite playing only five minutes in Game 3 before leaving with a leg injury. He logged a series-high of 17 DK points in Game 1, and he is expected to be back in the starting line up as the Heat look to put the lid on the series. Love is shooting 36.5 percent from long range across 14 games this postseason.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($7,800) at Heat

Williams moved back to the bench for Game 3, after starting the previous four games. He finished with 17.5 DK points in the most recent outing, after going over 20 in three of the last four, and he is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks through 16 games in the postseason.

