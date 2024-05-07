NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at BOS: Celtics won season series 2-1

DAL at OKC: Thunder won season series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ribs): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee): OUT

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,000) at Thunder

Irving was impressive all the way through the first round, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the six games, including three with at least 50 DK points. He also showed dominance against the Thunder during the regular season, as he averaged 30.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.2 steals over two meetings. He is likely to get his offense going again versus the Thunder, who gave up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game this season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,600) at Celtics

Mitchell closed the first round with two elite performances, totaling 50 points in Game 6, despite the loss, and following up with 39 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, to close out Game 7. He must continue to lead the way for the Cavs, and he should do well against the Celtics after averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over two encounters during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Cavaliers

Brown averaged 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round, including two games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49. He has a great chance to shine against the Cavs, after he averaged 22.7 points on 49.1 percent shooting across three meetings this season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) vs. Cavaliers

Tatum amassed a high of 58 DK points in Game 1, while he averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists through the first round. He logged a double-double with points and rebounds in four of the last five outings, and he should continue to boost his stats on the glass against an opponent that is relatively limited in size, especially if Jarrett Allen is out. Tatum averaged 26.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks through three games against the Cavs during the regular season.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,600) at Celtics

Mobley averaged 12.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.0 blocks through the first round, including three outings with at least 40 DK points. He must continue to step up for the Cavs, who do not have a deep frontcourt and could be without Jarrett Allen for a fourth straight game. Mobley only played in one game against the Celtics this season but should find an advantageous matchup in the series, as they will be without Kristaps Porzingis. He also has a great chance to pad his stats on the glass, as the Celtics gave up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,100) vs. Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander carried his dominant play into the first round, where he averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, surpassing 45 DK points in each of the last three outings. He had success against the Mavs already this season, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals through four meetings, and he is likely to shine in Game 1 at home, where he led his squad to a 33-8 record on the campaign.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($5,600) vs. Mavericks

Giddey was on-and-off during the first round, finishing with a high of 42.5 DK points and a low of 11.3, while he averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Nonetheless, he faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Mavericks, who gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,200) vs Mavericks

Williams brought a top-notch effort into the first round, going over 35 DK points in all four games, including a high of 45.5 to help close out the sweep in Game 4. He poses a matchup problem for the Mavs thanks to his size and versatility and is likely to stand out in the series, especially after he averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists through their four meetings during the regular season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($6,800) vs. Mavericks

Holmgren averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 blocks over four games in the first round, including two outings with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who gave up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game during the season.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,200) vs. Cavaliers

Pritchard was relatively quiet through the first round, averaging 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with a high of 21.5 DK points in Game 1. Nonetheless, he will likely emerge as a more effective option against the Cavs, who do not have much size off the bench, and whose second unit lacks a true point guard.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($4,300) at Thunder

Lively picked up his play to help close out the first round by delivering back-to-back games with more than 23 DK points. He is in line for additional playing time in the absence of Maxi Kleber, and he should do well against the Thunder, who gave up the league's 10th-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

