NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 31

Slate Overview

NYK at CLE: Cavs on two-game slide.

SAS at PHX: Spurs 0-1 on road; Suns 1-0 at home.

ORL at LAC: Clippers 2-0 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Caris LeVert (hamstring): Questionable; Jarrett Allen (ankle), Darius Garland (hamstring), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Max Strus and Isaac Okoro must step up in the backcourt. Emoni Bates could also see an increased opportunity. Georges Niang will continue to see added playing time in the frontcourt.

PHX - Devin Booker (foot): Doubtful; Bradley Beal (back), Damion Lee (knee): OUT

Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will see extra shot opportunities.

LAC: Norman Powell (foot), Ivica Zubac (quadriceps), James Harden (personal), P.J. Tucker (not injury related): Questionable; Brandon Boston (quadriceps), Terance Mann (ankle): OUT

Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee have to step up for more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,700) at Cavaliers

Brunson is off to a solid start to the season, including a 31-point outburst as the Knicks topped the Hawks in Atlanta last Friday. He faces a favorable matchup against the Cavs, who are shorthanded in the backcourt. Brunson averaged 25.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four meetings with the Cavs last season.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($6,500) at Suns

Vassell faces an advantageous matchup against the Suns' shorthanded backcourt. He is averaging 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three games this season, including a high of 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Vassell averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals on the road last season.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,600) vs. Magic

George is averaging 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals, in 32.3 minutes per game this season. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Magic, who face the second game of a back-to-back. George also has a significant size advantage over the Magic's backcourt.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,000) at Cavaliers

Randle has logged a double-double in all three games so far this season, averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per outing. He is up for a promising matchup against the Cavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Randle also averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists through three meetings with the Cavs last season.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($6,700) vs. Spurs

Nurkic is off to a modest start with his new squad but has done a good job across the stat sheet, averaging 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks through three games. He faces a tough matchup against an energetic Spurs frontcourt, but the Spurs have also allowed opposing centers to shoot 73.7 percent from the field through three games this season.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,500) vs. Spurs

Durant logged a season-high of 39 points through three games. He also reached 11 rebounds in two of the three outings and has recorded a block per game. Durant needs to come up big offensively as the Suns remain without Bradley Beal and likely, Devin Booker for a third consecutive game. Durant is averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games without his two all-star teammates.

Value Picks

Bones Hyland, Clippers ($4,300) vs. Magic

Hyland is averaging 15.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, in 21.7 minutes per game, over three appearances this season. He should be up for added opportunity as the Clippers are expected to be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Grayson Allen, Suns ($4,600) vs. Spurs

Allen has to continue to pick up the slack for the Suns' shorthanded backcourt. Allen is averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists through three games played.

Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,700) at Suns

Osman seems to be fitting in well with the Spurs, averaging 12.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists, in 20.7 minutes per game through three outings. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against a shorthanded Suns lineup and with the benefit of home-court advantage.

Yuta Watanabe, Suns ($3,400) vs. Spurs

Watanabe is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds through three games this season. He faces another opportunity to pick up some extra shot opportunities, as the Suns are likely to remain without two of their top scoring options.

Drew Eubanks, Suns ($3,700) vs. Spurs

Eubanks has provided a great boost of energy off the bench in three games for the Suns this season. He tallied a high of 12 points in his last outing and is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game.

