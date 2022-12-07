NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 7

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
December 7, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at ORL 
CHA at BKN
ATL at NYK 
LAL at TOR
DET at NOP
WAS at CHI
SAC at MIL 
IND at MIN
OKC at MEM
GSW at UTA
BOS at PHX

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (illness), John Wall (knee), Norman Powell (groin): OUT  

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT  

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT 

BKN -  Edmond Sumner (leg): Questionable
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT  

ATL - John Collins (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT  

LAL - Anthony Davis (illness): Questionable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder): OUT 

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT     

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT

NOP - Devonte' Graham (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable 
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT   

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT   

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable 
Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT 

SAC - Terence Davis (back): Questionable 

IND - T.J. McConnell (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Myles Turner (hamstring): Questionable 
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT  

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT   

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip), Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT       

UTA - Mike Conley (leg): Questionable 

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (illness): Probable 
Robert Williams (knee): OUT 

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin): Questionable 
Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT    

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,100) at Knicks 

Young is averaging 27.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists over his last 10 games. He went over 40 DK points nine times during that span, including four over 50. He should be able to keep up the strong play against a Knicks defense that gives up the league's sixth most points to point guards. The Knicks also give up an average of 13.8 three-pointers per game, which is third most in the league. 

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Pacers

Edwards continues to have the opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He is averaging 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games, and he has room to excel against a Pacers team that gives up an average of 115.9 points per game. 

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,200) vs. Warriors 

Markkanen has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the NBA's sixth-most points per game. The Warriors will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt, missing both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Markkanen is averaging 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, surpassing 45 DK points in two of the last five. 

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,600) vs. Pistons 

Williamson has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Williamson is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two in which he topped 60 DK points. 

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) vs. Thunder 

Jackson should do well against the Thunder, who give up the the NBA's most rebounds and the second most points per game. Jackson (foot) was sidelined for the last game, but he averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last five outings, with a high of 42.8 DK points. 

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) vs. Kings 

Antetokounmpo is in dominant form, averaging 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his last 10 games, including seven in a row where he scored at least 30 points. He logged more than 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 outings, including three over 60. He should be able to keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up 115.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field. 

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Hawks 

Robinson has a chance to excel against the Hawks, who give up 45.3 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league. He is averaging 8.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including three where he topped 30 DK points. Robinson also benefits from the fact that the Hawks are shorthanded in the frontcourt, without John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Pacers 

McDaniels is up for more responsibility on both ends of the floor in the absence of Towns. McDaniels is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks through his last five games, going over 25 DK points twice. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the NBA's sixth-most rebounds per game. 

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Thunder 

Konchar continues to step up as the Grizzlies deal with injury trouble. He is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his last five games, surpassing 23 DK points in three. 

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,200) vs. Hawks 

Quickley continues to provide an instant boost off the bench, averaging  11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24 minutes per game over the last 10. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, including two over 30. 

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Pistons 

Alvarado is coming off a career night, where he totaled 38 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. It marked the second straight game that he topped 30 DK points, and the seventh time in 10 games that he went over 20. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Pistons' sub-par defense. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
