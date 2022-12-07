NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAC at ORL
CHA at BKN
ATL at NYK
LAL at TOR
DET at NOP
WAS at CHI
SAC at MIL
IND at MIN
OKC at MEM
GSW at UTA
BOS at PHX
Injuries to Monitor
LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (illness), John Wall (knee), Norman Powell (groin): OUT
ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
BKN - Edmond Sumner (leg): Questionable
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT
ATL - John Collins (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (illness): Questionable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder): OUT
TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT
NOP - Devonte' Graham (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable
Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
SAC - Terence Davis (back): Questionable
IND - T.J. McConnell (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Myles Turner (hamstring): Questionable
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip), Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT
UTA - Mike Conley (leg): Questionable
BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (illness): Probable
Robert Williams (knee): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($10,100) at Knicks
Young is averaging 27.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists over his last 10 games. He went over 40 DK points nine times during that span, including four over 50. He should be able to keep up the strong play against a Knicks defense that gives up the league's sixth most points to point guards. The Knicks also give up an average of 13.8 three-pointers per game, which is third most in the league.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Pacers
Edwards continues to have the opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He is averaging 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games, and he has room to excel against a Pacers team that gives up an average of 115.9 points per game.
Forwards/Centers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,200) vs. Warriors
Markkanen has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the NBA's sixth-most points per game. The Warriors will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt, missing both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Markkanen is averaging 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, surpassing 45 DK points in two of the last five.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,600) vs. Pistons
Williamson has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Williamson is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two in which he topped 60 DK points.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) vs. Thunder
Jackson should do well against the Thunder, who give up the the NBA's most rebounds and the second most points per game. Jackson (foot) was sidelined for the last game, but he averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last five outings, with a high of 42.8 DK points.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) vs. Kings
Antetokounmpo is in dominant form, averaging 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his last 10 games, including seven in a row where he scored at least 30 points. He logged more than 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 outings, including three over 60. He should be able to keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up 115.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Hawks
Robinson has a chance to excel against the Hawks, who give up 45.3 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league. He is averaging 8.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including three where he topped 30 DK points. Robinson also benefits from the fact that the Hawks are shorthanded in the frontcourt, without John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Pacers
McDaniels is up for more responsibility on both ends of the floor in the absence of Towns. McDaniels is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks through his last five games, going over 25 DK points twice. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the NBA's sixth-most rebounds per game.
John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Thunder
Konchar continues to step up as the Grizzlies deal with injury trouble. He is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his last five games, surpassing 23 DK points in three.
Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,200) vs. Hawks
Quickley continues to provide an instant boost off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24 minutes per game over the last 10. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, including two over 30.
Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Pistons
Alvarado is coming off a career night, where he totaled 38 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. It marked the second straight game that he topped 30 DK points, and the seventh time in 10 games that he went over 20. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Pistons' sub-par defense.