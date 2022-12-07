NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at ORL

CHA at BKN

ATL at NYK

LAL at TOR

DET at NOP

WAS at CHI

SAC at MIL

IND at MIN

OKC at MEM

GSW at UTA

BOS at PHX

Injuries to Monitor

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (illness), John Wall (knee), Norman Powell (groin): OUT

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

BKN - Edmond Sumner (leg): Questionable

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

ATL - John Collins (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (illness): Questionable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder): OUT

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT

NOP - Devonte' Graham (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable

Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

SAC - Terence Davis (back): Questionable

IND - T.J. McConnell (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Myles Turner (hamstring): Questionable

Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip), Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT

UTA - Mike Conley (leg): Questionable

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (illness): Probable

Robert Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,100) at Knicks

Young is averaging 27.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists over his last 10 games. He went over 40 DK points nine times during that span, including four over 50. He should be able to keep up the strong play against a Knicks defense that gives up the league's sixth most points to point guards. The Knicks also give up an average of 13.8 three-pointers per game, which is third most in the league.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Pacers

Edwards continues to have the opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He is averaging 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games, and he has room to excel against a Pacers team that gives up an average of 115.9 points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,200) vs. Warriors

Markkanen has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the NBA's sixth-most points per game. The Warriors will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt, missing both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Markkanen is averaging 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, surpassing 45 DK points in two of the last five.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,600) vs. Pistons

Williamson has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Williamson is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two in which he topped 60 DK points.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) vs. Thunder

Jackson should do well against the Thunder, who give up the the NBA's most rebounds and the second most points per game. Jackson (foot) was sidelined for the last game, but he averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last five outings, with a high of 42.8 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) vs. Kings

Antetokounmpo is in dominant form, averaging 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his last 10 games, including seven in a row where he scored at least 30 points. He logged more than 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 outings, including three over 60. He should be able to keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up 115.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Robinson has a chance to excel against the Hawks, who give up 45.3 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league. He is averaging 8.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including three where he topped 30 DK points. Robinson also benefits from the fact that the Hawks are shorthanded in the frontcourt, without John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Pacers

McDaniels is up for more responsibility on both ends of the floor in the absence of Towns. McDaniels is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks through his last five games, going over 25 DK points twice. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the NBA's sixth-most rebounds per game.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,700) vs. Thunder

Konchar continues to step up as the Grizzlies deal with injury trouble. He is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his last five games, surpassing 23 DK points in three.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,200) vs. Hawks

Quickley continues to provide an instant boost off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24 minutes per game over the last 10. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, including two over 30.

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Pistons

Alvarado is coming off a career night, where he totaled 38 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. It marked the second straight game that he topped 30 DK points, and the seventh time in 10 games that he went over 20. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Pistons' sub-par defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.