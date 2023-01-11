NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 11

January 11, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at DET 
Timberwolves on three-game win streak. 
CHI at WAS
Wizards on three-game slide. 
MIL at ATL 
Hawks 11-8 at home. 
NOP at BOS
Celtics 16-5 at home. 
IND at NYK 
Knicks 10-11 at home. 
SAS at MEM
Grizzlies on seven-game win streak. 
PHX at DEN 
Nuggets 17-3 at home. 
HOU at SAC 
Rockets on seven-game slide. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT  

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder)
Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Probable 
DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps): Questionable  
Javonte Green (knee): OUT

WAS - Corey Kispert (back), Daniel Gafford (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (ribs): Questionable 
Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT 

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT 

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT  

NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Doubtful
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT 

BOS - Marcus Smart (knee), Robert Williams (knee): Questionable 

IND - T.J. McConnell (shoulder), Aaron Nesmith (illness): Questionable 

NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): Questionable    

SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop (ankle): Questionable  
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT 

MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (hip): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT  

DEN - Bruce Brown (thumb), Bones Hyland (thigh), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Probable 
Jeff Green (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,900) vs. Rockets

Fox is averaging 25.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 10 appearances, including six games with more than 40 points and a high of 55.5. He should flourish against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game and also the fifth-most points per game to point guards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) at Kings

Green surpassed 40 DK points in three of 10 games, while averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He should have a chance to fill it up against the Kings, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field. 

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,500) vs. Bulls

Kuzma could have a major opportunity to lead the offense, as the Wizards are without Bradley Beal and potentially, Kristaps Porzingis (questionable). He totaled 32.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Bulls and faces an advantage, as they are also dealing with injuries in the frontcourt. Kuzma is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games, with a high of 55.3 DK points. 

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Pelicans 

Tatum went over 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, with a high of 72, while averaging 32.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He has a favorable matchup at his position in the absence of Zion Williamson

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Suns 

Jokic exceeded 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 88.3 in his previous meeting with the Suns. He could be up for an advantageous matchup if Deandre Ayton (questionable) is sidelined but should excel regardless, considering the Suns give up the league's third-most free throws per game. 

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) at Hawks 

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 34.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his last 10 outings, including five with more than 70 DK points and a high of 84. He should prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and fifth most points in the paint per game.  

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,300) at Wizards 

Drummond is averaging 6.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over 10 games, including four with more than 19 DK points and a high of 30. He could be up for a more favorable matchup if the Wizards are missing Daniel Gafford (questionable) and Kristaps Porzingis (questionable). 

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($3,500) at Knicks

Smith notched at least 20 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, with a high of 35.3. He tallied 15 DK points in a prior meeting with the Knicks, but he could be up for added playing time if Aaron Nesmith (questionable) is sidelined. 

Taurean Prince, Timberwolves ($3,200) at Pistons

Prince is averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 25 minutes of action across three games since returning from five-week absence. He will continue to see considerable playing time while the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game. 

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,500) at Hawks

Connaughton is up for a ninth consecutive start, after averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last eight. He should have a chance to get rolling on offense against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game. 

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,000) at Wizards 

Dosunmu is coming off a quieter outing, but he is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 consecutive starts, including five where he topped 20 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Wizards' depleted backcourt. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
