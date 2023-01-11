NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at DET

Timberwolves on three-game win streak.

CHI at WAS

Wizards on three-game slide.

MIL at ATL

Hawks 11-8 at home.

NOP at BOS

Celtics 16-5 at home.

IND at NYK

Knicks 10-11 at home.

SAS at MEM

Grizzlies on seven-game win streak.

PHX at DEN

Nuggets 17-3 at home.

HOU at SAC

Rockets on seven-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder)

Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Probable

DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps): Questionable

Javonte Green (knee): OUT

WAS - Corey Kispert (back), Daniel Gafford (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (ribs): Questionable

Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Doubtful

Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (knee), Robert Williams (knee): Questionable

IND - T.J. McConnell (shoulder), Aaron Nesmith (illness): Questionable

NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): Questionable

SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop (ankle): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (hip): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

DEN - Bruce Brown (thumb), Bones Hyland (thigh), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Probable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,900) vs. Rockets

Fox is averaging 25.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 10 appearances, including six games with more than 40 points and a high of 55.5. He should flourish against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game and also the fifth-most points per game to point guards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) at Kings

Green surpassed 40 DK points in three of 10 games, while averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He should have a chance to fill it up against the Kings, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,500) vs. Bulls

Kuzma could have a major opportunity to lead the offense, as the Wizards are without Bradley Beal and potentially, Kristaps Porzingis (questionable). He totaled 32.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Bulls and faces an advantage, as they are also dealing with injuries in the frontcourt. Kuzma is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games, with a high of 55.3 DK points.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Pelicans

Tatum went over 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, with a high of 72, while averaging 32.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He has a favorable matchup at his position in the absence of Zion Williamson.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Suns

Jokic exceeded 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 88.3 in his previous meeting with the Suns. He could be up for an advantageous matchup if Deandre Ayton (questionable) is sidelined but should excel regardless, considering the Suns give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) at Hawks

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 34.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his last 10 outings, including five with more than 70 DK points and a high of 84. He should prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and fifth most points in the paint per game.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,300) at Wizards

Drummond is averaging 6.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over 10 games, including four with more than 19 DK points and a high of 30. He could be up for a more favorable matchup if the Wizards are missing Daniel Gafford (questionable) and Kristaps Porzingis (questionable).

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($3,500) at Knicks

Smith notched at least 20 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, with a high of 35.3. He tallied 15 DK points in a prior meeting with the Knicks, but he could be up for added playing time if Aaron Nesmith (questionable) is sidelined.

Taurean Prince, Timberwolves ($3,200) at Pistons

Prince is averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 25 minutes of action across three games since returning from five-week absence. He will continue to see considerable playing time while the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,500) at Hawks

Connaughton is up for a ninth consecutive start, after averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last eight. He should have a chance to get rolling on offense against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,000) at Wizards

Dosunmu is coming off a quieter outing, but he is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 consecutive starts, including five where he topped 20 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Wizards' depleted backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.