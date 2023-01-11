NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIN at DET
Timberwolves on three-game win streak.
CHI at WAS
Wizards on three-game slide.
MIL at ATL
Hawks 11-8 at home.
NOP at BOS
Celtics 16-5 at home.
IND at NYK
Knicks 10-11 at home.
SAS at MEM
Grizzlies on seven-game win streak.
PHX at DEN
Nuggets 17-3 at home.
HOU at SAC
Rockets on seven-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder)
Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Probable
DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps): Questionable
Javonte Green (knee): OUT
WAS - Corey Kispert (back), Daniel Gafford (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (ribs): Questionable
Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT
NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Doubtful
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (knee), Robert Williams (knee): Questionable
IND - T.J. McConnell (shoulder), Aaron Nesmith (illness): Questionable
NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): Questionable
SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop (ankle): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT
PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (hip): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
DEN - Bruce Brown (thumb), Bones Hyland (thigh), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Probable
Jeff Green (hand): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,900) vs. Rockets
Fox is averaging 25.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 10 appearances, including six games with more than 40 points and a high of 55.5. He should flourish against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game and also the fifth-most points per game to point guards.
Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) at Kings
Green surpassed 40 DK points in three of 10 games, while averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He should have a chance to fill it up against the Kings, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,500) vs. Bulls
Kuzma could have a major opportunity to lead the offense, as the Wizards are without Bradley Beal and potentially, Kristaps Porzingis (questionable). He totaled 32.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Bulls and faces an advantage, as they are also dealing with injuries in the frontcourt. Kuzma is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games, with a high of 55.3 DK points.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Pelicans
Tatum went over 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, with a high of 72, while averaging 32.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He has a favorable matchup at his position in the absence of Zion Williamson.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Suns
Jokic exceeded 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 88.3 in his previous meeting with the Suns. He could be up for an advantageous matchup if Deandre Ayton (questionable) is sidelined but should excel regardless, considering the Suns give up the league's third-most free throws per game.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) at Hawks
Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 34.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his last 10 outings, including five with more than 70 DK points and a high of 84. He should prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and fifth most points in the paint per game.
Value Picks
Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,300) at Wizards
Drummond is averaging 6.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over 10 games, including four with more than 19 DK points and a high of 30. He could be up for a more favorable matchup if the Wizards are missing Daniel Gafford (questionable) and Kristaps Porzingis (questionable).
Jalen Smith, Pacers ($3,500) at Knicks
Smith notched at least 20 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, with a high of 35.3. He tallied 15 DK points in a prior meeting with the Knicks, but he could be up for added playing time if Aaron Nesmith (questionable) is sidelined.
Taurean Prince, Timberwolves ($3,200) at Pistons
Prince is averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 25 minutes of action across three games since returning from five-week absence. He will continue to see considerable playing time while the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game.
Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,500) at Hawks
Connaughton is up for a ninth consecutive start, after averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last eight. He should have a chance to get rolling on offense against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game.
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,000) at Wizards
Dosunmu is coming off a quieter outing, but he is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 consecutive starts, including five where he topped 20 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Wizards' depleted backcourt.