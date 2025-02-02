This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at DET: The Bulls have dominated the Pistons over recent years, winning 17 of their last 19 games in this series.

DAL at CLE: The Cavs beat the Mavericks earlier this year and have won five straight games over them in total.

LAC at TOR: The Clippers beat the Raptors earlier this season and have won five straight games over them in total.

BOS at PHI: The Sixers beat the Celtics earlier this year, but Boston won seven of nine matchups before that.

MEM at MIL: The Grizzlies beat the Bucks earlier this year and have won six straight matchups in this series.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

CHI - Zach LaVine (personal)

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension), Jaden Ivey (leg)

DAL - Anthony Davis (Trade), Dereck Lively (ankle), Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Daniel Gafford (ankle), P.J. Washington (knee)

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder)

LAC - Norman Powell (hip), Kris Dunn (knee)

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger)

MEM - Ja Morant (shoulder)

MIL - Bobby Portis (personal)

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) vs. Bulls

Cunningham was just selected for his first All-Star appearance, and he deserved it. The former top pick averages over 50 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 40-point floor. He's also scored at least 52 DK points in five of his last six outings, and that sort of line could be his floor against Chicago. The Bulls rank third in pace while sitting 24th in defensive efficiency and 29th in points allowed. Cade collected 51 DK points on just 17 shots in their one matchup earlier this year and that's scary since Cunningham has been taking 25 shots a game recently.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,100) at Raptors

The Beard is on his way to his 11th All-Star game, and it's hard to believe he'll be looking at even more usage here. We say that because Norman Powell is sidelined, which should leave 20 shots on the table for the rest of this roster. Harden will be happy to take on most of those, averaging 46 DK points per game in a bounce-back season. That should bode well against Toronto's terrible defense, ranked 24th in points allowed and 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Forwards/Centers

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) at Bucks

Not enough people are talking about how special this guy has been because JJJ has been the Grizzlies' best player this season. The big man averages 40 DraftKings points per game and should be in line for more usage with Ja Morant sidelined. In games without Morant, JJJ is flirting with a 45-point average. We also love that Jackson has at least 53 fantasy points in two of his last three matchups with Milwaukee, who rank 20th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,000) at Sixers

Why is Porzingis still just $7K? The Celtics center has been playing some of the best basketball of his career recently, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in 12 straight games. Zinger has also scored over 42 DK points in five of those, generating a 42-point average in that span. That's rough news for a Philly team missing Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, playing an undersized Guerschon Yabusele at center.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($6,700) at Raptors

We all know that Kawhi is a $9K player when he's fully healthy, and we're slowly creeping close to that. The Klaw only needs 30-35 minutes to be above $8,000, and we've seen him play at least 28 minutes in three straight outings. That has led to Leonard scoring 40 and 48 DK points in his two most recent games, which are absurd totals from a sub-$7K player. A revenge game against the Raptors only adds to his intrigue, with Toronto posting a 22nd OPRK against opposing forwards. Not to mention, Kawhi's usage will likely be higher with Powell sidelined!

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,700) vs. Grizzlies

Giannis is the most expensive player on this slate, but he's earned it. The Greek Freak leads all players on this card with 60 DraftKings points per game. Only one other player is above 50 DK points per game, showcasing just how special this guy can be. In addition, Antetokounmpo has scored at least 53 fantasy points in seven straight outings, scoring 62 DK points against the Grizzlies earlier this year!

Mid-Range Money

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,700) at Bucks

With Morant expected to miss this game, Bane should be the primary playmaker for this team. The bulky guard took 24 shots and had a 29 percent usage rate in the last game without Morant, scoring at least 36 DK points in 13 of his last 16 outings. That form should carry over nicely in this matchup, with Milwaukee posting a 22nd OPRK against opposing guards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,200) vs. Bulls

Duren has one of the highest upsides in the NBA as a 21-year-old beast, showcasing a Dwight Howard-like profile. The big man has really showcased that recently, scoring at least 32 DraftKings points in seven of his last eight outings. Duren is also averaging 39 DK points per game in that span, scoring at least 42 DK points in half of those. That number will be easy to reach against Chicago, who surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Luke Kennard, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Bucks

It's hard to understand why DraftKings is keeping Kennard at just $4,500. He's been one of the focal points of the offense with Morant sidelined, taking 15 shots while posting a 24 percent usage rate in the Grizzlies' most recent game. That led to the sharpshooter scoring at least 30 fantasy points in three of his last five fixtures. If Kennard plays 30 minutes and takes double-digit shots, he should be at least $1,000 more.

Kevin Porter, Clippers ($3,500) at Raptors

This is a risky option, but at just $3,500, we don't need much from KPJ. All you need is 25 fantasy points for him to be a good value, and Powell's absence should help him reach that number. We say that because Porter is averaging 29 DK points per game in the 18 games he's played at least 20 minutes. In seven games that Powell has missed this year, Porter is averaging over 30 fantasy points per game in 25 minutes a night!

