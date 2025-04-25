NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ORL: Celtics lead series 2-0

IND at MIL: Pacers lead series 2-0

LAL at MIN: Series tied 1-1

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (hamstring): Questionable; Jayson Tatum (wrist): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,400) at Bucks

Haliburton racked up 12 assist in both Game 1 and 2, and delivered a high of 46.8 DK points in Game 2, where he also tallied 21 points on 8-for-19 shooting. He averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 2.0 steals over four encounters with the Bucks this season and should keep up the strong play, as the Bucks gave up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) vs. Lakers

Edwards racked up 49.0 DK points in Game 1 and finished with a modest 32.5 DK points in Game 2. He should get back on track for a big-time performance as the series moves to Minnesota for Game 3. He is also likely to keep up the solid offensive play, as the Lakers gave up the league's sixth-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,000) vs. Celtics

Despite trailing the series 0-2, Wagner came up with two strong performances, topping 20 points in both Game 1 and 2, with a high of 39.5 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the impressive play as the series heads to Orlando for Game 3, especially considering that he owned a better scoring average and shooting percentage at home, as opposed to on the road this season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,200) vs. Celtics

Banchero has been one of the top performers of the postseason, averaging 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over the two games, with a high of 61.3 DK points in Game 1. He will likely continue to enjoy a lighter matchup due to the expected absence of Jayson Tatum. He also should benefit being back at home, where he owned slightly a slightly better scoring average and shooting percentage, compared to on the road this season.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) at Magic

After a minimal, 24.5 DK-point performance in Game 1, Porzingis amassed 42.0 DK points in Game 2. He will need to bring another big-time effort in Game 3 in order to help offset the expected absence of Jayson Tatum. He also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Magic, who gave up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Pacers

Despite an 0-2 hole for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo produced massive numbers in Game 1 and 2, averaging 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the two outings, including a high of 68.5 DK points in Game 2. He will likely keep up the strong play, especially back on home court, where he owned a slightly better scoring average and shooting percentage, compared to on the road.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,200) at Magic

White has been a beacon of light for the Celtics so far, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over Game 1 and 2, including a high of 46.5 DK points in Game 1. He will have to keep up the production to help his side stay in control, as they are dealing with a handful of injury trouble.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($5,600) at Magic

Pritchard topped 20 DK points in Game 1 and 2, averaging 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that span. His side will continue to rely on him for a steady hand off the bench, and he has earned more responsibility by showing the tendency to step up for big shots in clutch moments. He should also continue to prosper against the Magic, who gave up the league's fourth-most points to opposing point guards this season.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,300) vs. Lakers

McDaniels racked up 42.8 DK points in Game 1 but came up quiet with just 16.0 DK points in Game 2. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to pick up his play on home court in Game 3, as he averaged a significantly better shooting percent at home, versus on the road this season.

Value Picks

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,800) at Magic

Horford is up for a second consecutive start in place of Jayson Tatum, after he delivered 25.0 DK points in Game 2. The veteran big man should continue to stack up the DK points on the glass and with his ability to score at multiple levels.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Lakers ($3,800) at Timberwolves

Finney-Smith was quiet in Game 1 but delivered a better effort with 17.3 DK points in Game 2. He must continue to provide a quality effort in order to help his side stay competitive against a deeper Timberwolves frontcourt.

