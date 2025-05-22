NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,800) at Thunder

Edwards is certainly playing through some pain, as he has had a couple of injury scares by tweaking his ankle recently. Nonetheless, he was able to return to the court after the latest instance of trouble in Game 1, and he finished the night with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block. He will continue to face nonstop defensive pressure from the Thunder's rotation of guards, but he has shown that he can overcome the challenge, with a high of 29 points among his four regular meetings with the Thunder.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,600) vs. Timberwolves

Williams surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks over 12 outings this postseason. He does not have any easy matchup across from Jaden McDaniels, but with five steals in the last game, Williams emphasized the point that he can rack up high value on both ends of the floor.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($9,400) at Thunder

Randle logged a team-high 28 points and finished with 41.5 DK points in the Game 1 loss. It marked his fifth straight game with over 40 DK points, and he is averaging 27.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span, including a high of 63.5 DK points in Game 3 of the second round. Despite the size in the Thunder's frontcourt, Randle has the strength and offensive versatility to find the basket.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,200) vs. Timberwolves

Holmgren was all over the stat sheet in Game 1, with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes of action. He must continue to contend with a tough matchup against Julius Randle, but his height gives him enough of an advantage scoring the ball and racking up defensive stats, that he should continue to turn in solid DK value whether or not he is able to win his matchup.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) vs. Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander scored over 30 points in the last four games and accumulated 55.8 DK points in Game 1 of the conference finals. He is averaging 29.2 points, 5.8 rebounds 6.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks through 12 games this postseason, and he is likely to stay hot at home, where he averaged more points per game and a better shooting percentage compared to on the road during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,400) vs. Timberwolves

Caruso topped 20 DK points in the final three games of the second round but finished with just 13.8 in Game 1, against the Timberwolves. Nonetheless, he has played more than 20 minutes in each of the last six outings and should continue to chip in across the board, while shining as a defensive specialist.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,800) at Thunder

After an impressive run, where he averaged 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the previous six games, Gobert came up with a dud, totaling just 10.8 DK points in Game 1. He certainly faces a challenge against the best frontcourt he has seen so far this postseason, but it is fair to assume that he, and his team, will find a better approach to Game 2.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,000) at Thunder

DiVincenzo has had a rough postseason, averaging just 8.1 points on 31.7 percent shooting in 26.4 minutes per game. However, he finished with a passable 20.3 DK points in Game 1, versus the Thunder. He also logged 10 points, four rebounds and five assists in his one regular meeting with the Thunder. DiVincenzo must find his groove and step up as an offensive threat for the Timberwolves to have their best chance to make the finals.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($2,800) at Thunder

Alexander-Walker offers a suitable option to help his team match up with the length of the Thunder. He was a big part of the effort in Game 1, where he finished with eight points, two rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of action, and he is likely to maintain a significant role in Game 2.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,400) vs. Timberwolves

Wallace has picked up his play lately, going over 20 DK points in three of the last five games and averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. His impact on the defensive end gives his squad the ability to keep the pressure on opposing backcourts and is a big reason why he should continue to see around 25 minutes per game.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($2,200) vs. Timberwolves

Wiggins has seen consistent playing time through most of the postseason, averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.1 per game over the last nine outings. He saw 13 minutes of action in Game 1, and will likely continue to chip in a few buckets and boards, with the lucky odd steal.

