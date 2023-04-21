NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're up for another three-game playoff slate Friday night with three more Game 3s. Despite the fact two series feature teams with 2-0 leads, there are no large spreads since the losing clubs will be at home. The injury report is refreshingly light, so it should be a fun night of lineup building.

Slate Overview

As of early Friday, there are no lines on FanDuel Sportsbook bigger than the Celtics' -5 figure. The other two contests are at -2 and -2.5 with the Knicks and Nuggets as the favorites.

Totals are on the lower side, with nothing higher than 228.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (wrist): PROBABLE

Jokic is fully expected to take the floor Friday, as he did in Game 2 when he also sported a probable tag.

Rudy Gobert, MIN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Gobert played through his injury this series. But if he were to sit, Taurean Prince would likely enter the starting five and Karl-Anthony Towns would shift to center.

Other notable injuries:

Cedi Osman, CLE (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Nowell, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($11,500), Jayson Tatum ($10,800) and Donovan Mitchell ($10,200).

Jokic scored 40.8 and 48.3 FD points in the first two games, the latter accomplished while playing through a probable designation.

Tatum posted 39.2 and 52 FD points so far while shooting 48.9 percent, including 50.0 from three-point range.

Mitchell put up 38 points on 30 shot attempts in Game 1 and pivoted to a facilitator role on Tuesday where he produced 13 assists. However, he still shot 6-for-11 from the field to rack up 45.9 FD points.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600)

Edwards' 63.4 FD-point tally in Game 2 should lock him into plenty of lineups Friday.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,200)

Brown has recorded 44.9 and 35.6 FD points in the first two games this series, and his upside should lead to him remaining very popular.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,100)

Young has gone under 40 FD during the first two games, but he's projected for a fruitful Friday with the Hawks down 0-2.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,000)

Murray exploded for 47.6 and 53.1 FD points so far this series, and should remain in plenty of lineups considering his salary still hasn't caught up to that production.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,500)

Brunson has managed 37.4 and 45 FD points in the playoffs and should once again enjoy high usage as the series shifts to the Big Apple.

Key Values

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL vs. BOS ($6,000)

Bogdanovic has scored over 30 FD points in each of the first two games this series while offsetting a poor shooting night in Game 1 with a pair of steals and block before bouncing back to drain seven of his 11 attempts on Tuesday. The sharpshooting wing should play a key role off the bench again in Game 3, and his upside is increased since the Celtics were much more generous to three-point shooting on the road (36.5 percent) than at home (32.4 percent).

De'Andre Hunter, ATL vs. BOS ($5,000)

Hunter broke out for 32.9 FD points in Game 2 while pulling down 12 rebounds to generate a surprise double-double. The fourth-year wing is coming off a regular season where he posted a career-best 15.4 points on a career-high 12.3 shot attempts. With the Hawks sure to take an aggressive approach at home to try and avoid a three-game series deficit, Hunter should receive plenty of opportunities on the offensive end.

ALSO CONSIDER: Michael Porter, DEN at MIN ($6,800); Mike Conley, MIN vs. DEN ($6,000)

