NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 10

We have a modest slate for a Friday with seven games. The injury report lists some big names on it, including a trio of top big men. But with 14 teams in action, we'll still have a decent player pool to work with.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 1/10 @ 11:30 a.m. EST:

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (-5) (O/U: 220.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 210.5)

Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers (-8) (O/U: 224.0)

Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics (-10.5) (O/U: 229.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) at New York Knicks (O/U: 225.5)

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls (-11.5) (O/U: 243.0)

Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets (-15.5) (O/U: 219.0)

Point spreads paint a mixed picture as we have the undesirable development of three double-digit favorites the increase the possibility of unpredictable minutes. That's not really offset by many other matchups with narrow lines with only one team favored by fewer than five.

Projected totals point us firmly in one of two directions for DFS: Kings-Celtics and Wizards-Bulls. There's good reason to believe the numbers projected in each while Warriors-Pacers could also take off.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic sits again, DeAndre Jordan could be in line for another start while Dario Saric would also get expanded time off the bench.

Joel Embiid, PHI (foot): OUT

In Embiid's ongoing absence and that of Andre Drummond's (toe), Guerschon Yabusele should lead the way at center.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns can't go, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa would handle the majority of center minutes with Jalen Brunson likely gaining the biggest usage boost among the Knicks' starting five.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (glute): QUESTIONABLE

Should Fox be forced to miss out, Malik Monk could shift over to point guard and the rest of the starting five would also see an increase in opportunity.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton can't play, T.J. McConnell would be in line to start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Chet Holmgren, OKC (hip): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (back): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (ankle): OUT

Cam Thomas, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Trey Murphy, NOP (ankle): OUT

D'Angelo Russell, BKN (lower leg): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Herbert Jones, NOP (shoulder): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (oblique): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, WAS (foot): OUT

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): DOUBTFUL

Jordan Poole, WAS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Dejounte Murray, NOP (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

Alexandre Sarr, WAS (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Paul George, PHI (groin): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): PROBABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400), Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,300) and Jayson Tatum ($10,200).

Jokic has missed the last two games with an illness, so his status will have to be closely monitored. If available, he'll be looking to extend a streak of games with over 80 FD points to three.

Antetokounmpo has scored over 55 FD from four of the last five, including a 62.1 during that stretch.

SGA has exceeded 52 FD during five of the last six with at least 31 actual points in all.

Like Jokic, Towns' availability is in question on Friday. But if cleared to play, he'll be looking to go over 56 FD for his fifth straight outing.

Tatum has produced between 43.5 to 63.1 FD in three of the last four and should be in for a full allotment of minutes in what could be a wire-to-wire battle with the Kings.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,700)

Sabonis represents an attractive option coming off 65.1 FD against the Heat on Monday while entering Friday with plenty of rest.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,200)

Maxey will once again take the floor without Embiid on Friday while scoring 48 and 46.6 FD across his last two appearances, which should make him very popular at this salary.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,800)

Brunson could go without Karl-Anthony Towns with tallies of 69.1 and 52.4 FD during his last six games while listing a reasonable salary.

Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,500)

Williams is averaging 38 FD over his last 10 while eclipsing 41 four times in that span, affording him a ceiling that will keep him highly rostered.

Paul George, PHI ($7,400)

George is listed as probable to return from a one-game absence. And like Maxey, he'd be set to greatly benefit should Embiid miss out again.

Key Values

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI vs. NOP ($5,900)

Yabusele is yet another candidate to thrive without Embiid on the floor having already proven capable of capitalizing in such instances as he's posted 30.5 and 43.1 FD in the last two games and now averages 31.4 per 36 minutes when not sharing the court with the star center. With Andre Drummond still out Friday due to a toe injury, Yabusele should see another full workload and will be facing a Pelicans team ranked 27th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (29.8) and surrendering the fourth-most FD points per game (59.0) to the position overall. New Orleans is also giving up a Western Conference-high 53.8 points in the paint per game.

Jonas Valanciunas, WAS at CHI ($5,700)

Valanciunas continues to come off the bench for the most part, but did draw a spot start Wednesday where he notched 27.3 FD over only 21 minutes against the 76ers. The veteran big man is averaging an impressive 30.2 FD across his last nine games, a stretch where he's averaging just under a double-double (13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds). Valanciunas has produced at least 30 FD from 14 of 35 outings and draws a premium matchup Friday versus a Bulls squad sitting 29th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (33.3) and the second-most FD points allowed per game to fives (66.6) during the last seven. Valanciunas also picked up 35.2 FD in only 21 minutes against Chicago on New Year's Day.

Keon Johnson, BKN at DEN ($5,500)

D'Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson will all remain out for the Nets on Friday, opening up plenty of usage for the rest of the starters. The other Johnson turned in a bit of a dud Wednesday against the Pistons in the form of 16.7 FD, though he averaged 28.5 the previous eight games with a well-rounded line of 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals. The fourth-year pro's inconsistent shooting efficiency can occasionally cap his upside, yet he's averaging 30.4 FD per 36 minutes without the aforementioned trio of teammates available and will be going up against a Nuggets team No. 24 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to shooting guards (25.1) and an NBA-high 48.8 FD points per game to twos through their last 15 appearances.

