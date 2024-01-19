NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a relatively modest slate by Friday night standards with only seven games. We have a clear-cut main event and potential Finals preview with the Nuggets-Celtics and intriguing Suns-Pelicans and Nets-Lakers matchups.

Slate Overview

The night shapes up as relatively competitive if oddsmakers' expectations prove reasonably accurate with no game carrying a line larger than 7.5 points as of Friday morning on FD Sportsbook. And two of those list spreads of 4.5 points or fewer.

Projected totals are also promising with four listing figures of at least 234 points as of Friday morning and none under 223.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton is able to return from his five-game absence, he should slot right back into his starting point guard role and perhaps play even more minutes than usual with Andrew Nembhard (back) uncertain to suit up.

Trae Young, ATL (illness): OUT

Young's absence will likely thrust Dejounte Murray into the primary ball-handling role and could push Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting five while the rest of the first unit should receive big bumps in usage.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (rest): OUT

Wembanyama sitting out should boost the usage and rebounding prospects specifically of the Spurs' bigs and Zach Collins, who's set to return from an ankle injury and could start at center.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron can't play through his questionable tag, Anthony Davis should get even more usage than usual while the rest of the starting five would also enjoy increased opportunity.

Other notable injuries:

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, PHI (back): OUT

Jaime Jaquez, MIA (groin): DOUBTFUL

Andrew Nembhard, IND (back): GTD

Pascal Siakam, IND (trade acquisition): GTD

Nick Richards, CHA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond, CHI (back): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

Mikal Bridges, BKN (shin): PROBABLE

Deandre Ayton, POR (knee): PROBABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (shoulder): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,400), Nikola Jokic ($11,800), Anthony Davis ($11,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,700), Jayson Tatum ($10,300) and LeBron James ($10,000).

Embiid has eclipsed 60 FD in each of his first two games back from a multi-game absence and draws a favorable positional matchup against the Magic.

Jokic should be locked into heavy minutes against the Celtics in a likely wire-to-wire battle and enters having produced between 54.3 to 61 FD from his last three appearances.

Davis has scored no fewer than 58.5 FD over his last three games and remains a perpetual threat for at least 60 any time he takes the floor.

Haliburton's status will have to be monitored, but he should be locked into an excellent spot if he does return.

Tatum should also see a heavy workload against the Nuggets and has posted at least 48.1 FD in his last three games with a normal allotment of minutes.

LeBron sports his usual questionable tag and will be looking to build on an impressive 46.6 FD-point tally against the Mavs on Wednesday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,900)

Ball has scored either 47.5 or 48.1 FD across his first three back from an extended absence, which would make him very popular at this salary.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,700)

Booker has managed 50-plus FD-point efforts in two of three and should be a big part of a competitive game against the Pelicans.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,400)

Maxey has put up between 42.6 and 67.1 FD from five of the last six games, a hot stretch that should lead to him being in plenty of lineups Friday.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,100)

Banchero's production has increased this month where he's tallied over 40 FD in six outings and over 50 in two.

Dejounte Murray, ATL ($8,100)

Murray boasts a 28.0 percent usage rate and averages 44.6 FD per 36 minutes with Trae Young off the floor, which should keep him popular Friday.

Key Values

Jeremy Sochan, SAN at CHA ($6,600)

Sochan is in line to benefit from Victor Wembanyama's absence due to rest as he's averaging 32.4 FD per 36 minutes when the rookie phenom isn't available. He also checks in on a solid January run where he's produced 30.2 FD across his last seven games on 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals. The rebounding opportunities should spike for Sochan with Wemby out, and the fact Charlotte already allows the sixth-most boards per home game (54.1) only brightens his outlook.

Saddiq Bey, ATL at MIA ($5,800)

Bey should be rostered relatively lightly after a couple of down performances, though he's also in position to benefit from Young's absence. The veteran is averaging 35.1 FD per 36 minutes with the star guard off the floor this season and already brings 30-plus FD upside any time he's starting. The Heat have already surrendered one such tally to Bey this season (35 FD back on Dec. 22), and Miami enters allowing the 11th-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.7) along with over 41 FD per game to the position in the last 15.

Buddy Hield, IND at POR ($5,700)

Hield is a quintessential tournament play due to the volatility in his production, though he pairs that with a 30-plus FD ceiling that makes him extremely appealing at his salary in this matchup. The veteran wing is coming off 35 FD against the Kings on Thursday and has delivered over 5x current salary from 15 of 41 appearances. Hield's opposition could certainly facilitate another strong night as the Blazers are allowing a Western Conference-high 26.9 offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards and the third-most FD points to the position across the last 15 (47.5).

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collins, SAN at CHA ($6,300); Bennedict Mathurin, IND at POR ($5,500); Jalen Smith, IND at POR ($5,100)

