NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15

There are only five games on FanDuel's NBA main slate Friday, certainly one of the smallest numbers we've seen for this day of the week for quite some time. The injury report is at least very compact, though there are some notable names on it.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/15 @5:30 a.m. EDT:

*Phoenix Suns (-9) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 217.5)

Miami Heat (-7) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 213.5)

Orlando Magic (-7) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 216.0)

*Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans (-6.5) (O/U: 215.5)

Denver Nuggets (-9.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 221.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

Only two of the 10 teams in action are on the second night of a back-to-back, but we still are saddled with extremely modest projected totals by this season's standards. That dampens the DFS upside of the slate as a whole on paper as does the fact there aren't any truly small spreads. But as has been proven on countless occasions, games often play out differently than what oddsmakers project.

Injury Situations to Monitor

James Harden, LAC (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Harden can't suit up, Bones Hyland would likely draw another start after he went off for 50.5 FD points in 31 minutes in place of Harden on Thursday.

Cade Cunningham, DET (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Should Cunningham not be able to go, the likes of Marcus Sasser and Malachi Flynn could handle the majority of point guard duties while the rest of the starting five will be primed for big bumps in usage.

RJ Barrett, TOR (personal): OUT

In Barrett's second straight absence, Jordan Nwora could potentially start at power forward while Ochai Agbaji could see extra run as well.

Other notable injuries:

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (foot): OUT

Scottie Barnes, TOR (finger): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (finger): OUT

Ausar Thompson, DET (illness): OUT

Gary Trent, TOR (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Bam Adebayo, MIA (back): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,000) and Victor Wembanyama ($11,200).

Jokic produced an unbelievable 95.4 FD two games ago and has gone over 50 in three of the last four. The matchup against the Spurs could turn out to be uncompetitive at some point, yet he's already managed 63.7 against them earlier this season.

Wembanyama has registered double-doubles in his first two appearances back from injury and should be heavily involved as the Spurs face Jokic and the defending champs.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,400)

Leonard posted 40.5 FD against the Bulls on Thursday and has exceeded 40 over seven of nine outings.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,300)

Booker has scored between 45.7 and 35.9 FD from his last two appearances and draws a good matchup against the Hornets, which should keep him popular Friday.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,900)

Williamson is averaging 50.1 FD over his last four games and comes in at a reasonable salary, both reasons he'll be in many lineups on Friday.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,800)

Bridges is averaging 40.8 FD in his last seven, and that's factoring in an 18.1 against the Magic.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($8,500)

Quickley's average of 45.8 FD across seven outings and the fact RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl will all make the talented guard very popular.

Key Values

Wendell Carter, ORL at TOR ($6,000)

Carter is averaging 32.4 FD points over his last five games on averages of 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks, making him an intriguing play Friday against a very shorthanded Raptors team. As just mentioned in Quickley's entry, Toronto's frontcourt will be limited and the team already checks in allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (34.6). The Raps are also surrendering an NBA-high 66.2 FD points to centers over Carter's last 15 games.

Grant Williams, CHA vs. PHO ($5,600)

Williams has been a terrific fit in Charlotte averaging 27.3 FD points from eight appearances while shooting a crisp 52.1 percent. The floor-spacing big has produced five tallies of at least 28 FD within that sample, certainly making him an eye-catching option at his salary. The Suns will be on the second night of a back-to-back and have given up an average of over 52 FD to centers in the last 30 games, making Williams a consideration as a key source of Hornets' second-unit scoring.

Bones Hyland, LAC at NOP ($4,100)

Hyland will naturally be an incredible bargain if James Harden is ruled out again, yet the talented guard should be an option under any circumstance. He actually posted totals of 21.9 and 24.9 FD last week off the bench before exploding for 50.5 on Thursday in a starting role. The Pelicans are also allowing 46.6 FD to point guards across the last seven games, and Hyland's salary is such that there is virtually no risk in rolling with him whether Harden is available or not.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Nwora, TOR vs. ORL ($4,100)

