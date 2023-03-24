NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a jumbo 10-game slate Friday night that features plenty of contests with postseason implications. However, we also have one of the most extensive injury reports of the season, and it's loaded with big names. Consequently, it will be a critical day to monitor news all the way up to tip-off on RotoWire.

Slate Overview

Spreads are an interesting study as there are four double-digit favorites and four games with lines of 5.5 points or less as of Friday morning.

On the projected total front, we have plenty of expected offense with over half (six) of the matchups listing figures of at least 232.5 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Joel Embiid, PHI (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid is unable to go, the usage for the remainder of the starting five will naturally skyrocket and Paul Reed could be set for a start at center.

James Harden, PHI (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

If Harden can't play, Shake Milton may start at point guard.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton is sidelined, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard would be the most direct beneficiaries.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Irving's potential absences would allow a now healthy Luka Doncic to see his usage climb further while Jaden Hardy could be a primary beneficiary in terms of extra minutes.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI (quad): QUESTIONABLE

If DeRozan can't suit up, the usage for the rest of the starting five will increase while Javonte Green (knee-Probable) and Derrick Jones could handle most power forward minutes.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (back): OUT

In Markkanen's absence, Talen Horton-Tucker is likely to remain in the starting five.

Bradley Beal, WAS (knee): OUT

Without Beal, Jordan Goodwin or Corey Kispert is projected to start at shooting guard and the usage of the rest of the first unit will go up.

Deandre Ayton, PHO (hip): OUT

With Ayton unavailable, the Suns are likely to have Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo cover most of the center duties.

Other notable injuries:

Kevin Durant, PHO (ankle): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ankle): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (knee): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (finger): OUT

Jerami Grant, POR (quadriceps): OUT

Anfernee Simons, POR (foot): OUT

Terry Rozier, CHA (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Kelly Oubre, CHA (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson, SAN (neck): QUESTIONABLE

Scottie Barnes, TOR (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Jusuf Nurkic (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, POR (calf): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have 10 players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,000), Luka Doncic ($11,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700), Anthony Davis ($11,200), Jayson Tatum ($10,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600), Domantas Sabonis ($10,500), Damian Lillard ($10,300), Ja Morant ($10,200) and Devin Booker ($10,100).

Of the massive group, Embiid is the one who has a risk of sitting out after exiting the 76ers' most recent outing with a calf issue.

Antetokounmpo, Davis, Lillard and Booker will all be taking the floor without key teammates available – Khris Middleton will sit for Milwaukee, LeBron James remains sidelined for the Lakers, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will be out for Portland and Deandre Ayton can't go for the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be on the second night of a back-to-back, though in a favorable matchup against the Lakers. And Morant could come off the bench again, but didn't show any signs of rust in his return from a nine-game absence against these same Rockets on Wednesday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include: Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,900), James Harden, PHI ($9,800), Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,500), Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($8,900), and Jalen Green, HOU ($7,700).

Key Values

Shaedon Sharpe, POR vs. CHI ($6,000)

As previously mentioned, the Blazers will be down Simons and Grant at minimum on Friday, with the possibility Jusuf Nurkic also sits. Sharpe will therefore be in line for another run with the starting five in Simons' place and checks in having just gone off for 50.3 FD points over 40 minutes against the Jazz on Wednesday. He also produced 24.7 in only 24 minutes the previous matchup and faces a Bulls team allowing over 43 to shooting guards across the last 15 games. Sharpe is also averaging just under 30 FD per 36 minutes without his two teammates on the floor.

Kenyon Martin, HOU at MEM ($5,800)

Martin dropped 44.2 FD points against this same Grizzlies squad Wednesday and also has another three games of at least 29.1 from the last eight. The emerging wing has been particularly impressive since the All-Star break by shooting 58.9 percent while averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 15 outings. The Grizzlies have been more vulnerable to small forwards than usual by giving up 42.3 FD points to the position during that same stretch.

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. IND ($5,600)

Smart's salary is appealing for a player who's eclipsed 34 FD points in each of the last two games and has produced at least 25 in seven of the 13 games since the All-Star break. He also posted 26.5 against the Pacers in his one prior meeting with them this season. They also check in allowing 47.1 FD points per contest to point guards from the last seven games with Tyrese Haliburton, who's questionable again Friday and has missed six of those seven.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jabari Smith, HOU at MEM ($6,100); Pat Connaughton, MIL at UTA ($4,200)

