NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 10

We have a seven-game main slate on tap Saturday night, and while the injury report does have some noteworthy names on it, there are still plenty of options across the salary cap. We do have nearly half the teams in action on the second night of a back-to-back set, but four of them are pitted in head-to-head matchups.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 2/10 @12:30 p.m. ET:

Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5) at *Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 217.0)

*Philadelphia 76ers (-4) at *Washington Wizards (O/U: 238.0)

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (-5) (O/U: 219.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) at *Toronto Raptors (O/U: 230.0)

*Houston Rockets at *Atlanta Hawks (-5) (O/U: 242.5)

Indiana Pacers (-3.5) at New York Knicks (O/U: 234.0)

Phoenix Suns (-2) at Golden State Warriors (O/U: 241.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

We have a night of very competitive games ahead if point spreads are reasonably accurate, with the fact there are plenty of teams on their second consecutive night of action helping to project come close contests. Projected totals also bring mostly good news from a DFS perspective, with only two outliers that project as defense-centric clashes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson were to sit out again, Miles McBride would likely draw a spot start at point guard, while the likes of Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart would be in line for massive usage.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (illness): GTD

If Maxey can't suit up, the newly acquired Cameron Payne could be in for a spot start at point guard, while the rest of the starting five would be due for big usage bumps.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hamstring injury management): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton sits, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will likely handle point guard duties.

Dejounte Murray, ATL (back): GTD

If Murray can't play, Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely to slot into the starting five at shooting guard.

Bradley Beal, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Beal sits out, Eric Gordon will likely draw a spot start at shooting guard and Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Devin Booker will draw some extra usage.

Other notable injuries:

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): GTD

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Fred VanVleet, HOU (thigh): OUT

Clint Capela, ATL (thigh): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK (Achilles): OUT

Marcus Smart, MEM (finger): OUT

Marvin Bagley, WAS (back): GTD

Coby White, CHI (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Kevin Durant ($10,400) and Donovan Mitchell ($10,300).

Durant could be taking the floor without Bradley Beal and already comes in having just scored 63.1 FD points in 35 minutes against the Jazz in his most recent contest Thursday, his second tally of over 60 in the last four games alone.

Mitchell has scored over 50 FD points in three of his last four contests and accomplished the feat in six of his last eight games overall. He also draws a favorable matchup against a Raptors squad he posted 53.9 FD points against back on New Year's Day.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,800)

Young just put up 52.2 FD points against the Sixers on Friday night and has the upside of a five-figure-salary player, which should keep very popular again Saturday.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,600)

Curry is always highly rostered on a mid-size slate and checks in having bounced back from a dud against the 76ers on Wednesday with 48.4 FD points against the Pacers on Thursday.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($9,300)

Bridges has scored 46 to 67.5 FD points in five of the last eight games, including 64.1 two games ago. He should remain very popular as well due to the Hornets' extremely short-handed roster.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($8,200)

DiVincenzo should be very popular irrespective of whether Jalen Brunson suits up, considering he's scored 38.9 to 60 FD points in five of his last six games.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,300)

The combination of Hart's salary, the fact Brunson may be out and Hart's 54 FD-point tally in his most recent game Thursday against the Mavericks should all lead to him being highly rostered Saturday.

Key Values

GG Jackson, MEM at CHA ($6,300)

Jackson's impressive play has already earned him a four-year deal from the Grizzlies, a development he commemorated Thursday by racking up 42.3 FD points against the Bulls. Jackson had also scored 23.2 to 31.5 FD points in five of the previous six games, and he's shown some signs of much-needed improvement to his offensive efficiency in his last two games by draining 50.0 percent of his shots in that span. The Hornets should make for good targets Saturday, as they've given up the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (31.5) and 50.3 FD points per game to the position in the last 15 games. Charlotte is also yielding an NBA-high 48.6 offensive efficiency rating and 48.0 percent shooting to second-unit players, furthering Jackson's case.

Saddiq Bey, ATL vs. HOU ($6,300)

Bey's salary continues to hold steady despite his very productive play, with the most recent example being the 35.7 FD points he posted against the 76ers on Friday. The fourth-year pro is averaging 31.5 FD points per contest in the last eight games overall despite a tally of 5.6 FD points in that span against the Suns, and he could be in store for expanded usage once again if Dejounte Murray misses another game due to his back injury considering Bey averages 32 FD points per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor.

Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI at WAS ($6,300)

Oubre is another wing that could benefit from additional opportunity Saturday, as Tyrese Maxey could miss another game for the 76ers due to illness. Oubre is already enjoying a usage bump due to Joel Embiid's absence, and the former checks in having just racked up 49.9 FD points against the Hawks on Friday night. Oubre is averaging 32 FD points per contest over the last eight games overall, a stretch that includes four tallies of 32.7 FD points or greater. The Wizards should be facilitators of another strong night, considering Washington's breakneck pace of play and the fact the Wizards allow 48.1 percent shooting to small forwards, along with an NBA-high 47.3 FD points per contest to the position on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Precious Achiuwa, NYK vs. IND ($7,100); Paul Reed, PHI at WAS ($6,500); Grayson Allen, PHO at GSW ($6,200)

