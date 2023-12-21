NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a seven-game slate Thursday, a larger than usual number of games for this night of the week but what some might consider an ideal-sized ledger for DFS purposes. There are some big names on the injury report, however, which lends a bit more of an element of strategy to the lineup-building process.

Slate Overview

Thursday's spreads bring good news, as no line is larger than seven points (Magic-Bucks) as of early morning and there are three games with projected advantages for the favorites of 3.5 points or less. That portends a competitive night where star players have a much higher chance of playing a full load of minutes.

There's plenty to be encouraged about when it comes to projected totals as well, as we have six games with figures of over 230 points, including a 247.5-point total attached to a matchup between the fastest team in the league, the appropriately named Pacers, and a Grizzlies team that now includes what appears to be a highly motivated Ja Morant.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (ankle): PROBABLE

Wembanyama appears to be trending in the right direction, but if he were to miss a second straight game, Keldon Johnson, who's probable with a back injury, should once again be a primary beneficiary in terms of increased usage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokounmpo were to sit out, Damian Lillard's usage would be even more elevated than usual, while the likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez could also see boosts in opportunity. Bobby Portis may also slide into the starting five at power forward.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (illness): GTD

If Mitchell were to sit out a second straight, Craig Porter and Caris LeVert could be direct beneficiaries, while Max Strus and Jarrett Allen could be among those who see big bumps in usage.

Paul George, LAC (illness): GTD

If George is out, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden should once see major increases in usage and Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook could see increases in playing time.

Zion Williamson, NOP (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson can't play, Naji Marshall could move into the starting five and the rest of the first unit will see more scoring and rebounding opportunities.

Other notable injuries:

Evan Mobley, CLE (knee): OUT

Darius Garland, CLE (jaw): OUT

Zach LaVine, CHI (foot): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (foot): OUT

Markelle Fultz, ORL (knee): OUT

Herbert Jones, NOP (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson, SAN (back): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600), Anthony Davis ($11,500), LeBron James ($10,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,400) and Victor Wembanyama ($10,200).

Antetokounmpo put up 57.8 FD points against the Spurs in his most recent game Tuesday and recorded a mind-numbing 96.3 FD points four games ago, a reminder of the massive ceiling he carries that serves as justification for his robust salary.

SGA posted 58.3 FD points across only 28 minutes versus the Grizzlies on Monday, and he'll therefore enter this game with two full days of rest against a Clippers team on the second night of a back-to-back set and potentially missing Paul George.

Davis doesn't carry an injury designation for a change as of Thursday morning, and he hasn't been under 50 FD points since Nov. 27.

LeBron also is free of an injury tag for a change and comes into Thursday on a tear that has seen him score at least 54.5 FD points in four straight and 70.1 within December as well. However, he'll be on the second night of a back-to-back and third game in four nights.

Haliburton was back up to 44.1 FD points Wednesday, but hasn't come anywhere close to returning 5x his current salary in any of his last five games, topping at at 46 during that span and scoring under 36 on three occasions.

If Wembanyama does play as expected, he'll have a chance to build on a five-game stretch where he's scored 48.5 to 70.6 FD points.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,800)

Morant's ability to score 57.2 FD points across 34 minutes in his season debut Tuesday should keep him extremely popular Thursday.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600)

Edwards scored 63.1 FD points two games ago and 50.4 the contest prior, so he should remain in plenty of lineups based on the five-figure-salary upside he carries at $9.6K.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,500)

Lillard has had a couple of vintage Trail Blazers-era-type games in the last two contests (67.5 and 57.6 FD points) and could potentially take the floor without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would send his popularity through the roof.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,300)

Leonard could be playing without Paul George and is coming off having scored 55.5 FD points or more in four of his last seven games.

James Harden, LAC ($9,000)

Harden seems to be hitting his stride in L.A. after putting up 69.9 and 57.1 FD points in two of his last four games and could also benefit considerably from a George absence.

Key Values

Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA at DET ($6,500)

Horton-Tucker has taken advantage of starting opportunities in his last two games but has actually been running hot for the last four contests overall, averaging 38.7 FD points on the strength of 20.3 points (on 48.4 percent shooting, including 38.9 percent from three-point range), 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals. The versatile guard should continue in the starting five Thursday with Keyonte George (foot) likely to miss another game, and Horton-Tucker will face a Pistons team allowing the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (30.1) and an NBA-high 54.9 FD points per contest to the position.

Buddy Hield, IND at MEM ($5,500)

The erratic Hield has put together some noteworthy performances of late, posting 44.3 FD points in 26 minutes against the Hornets in his most recent contest Wednesday and scoring 31.2 or more on four other occasions in the last 10 games. The veteran wing's ability to deliver over 5x his salary and the matchup against the Grizzlies both make him very appealing Thursday, with Memphis allowing 40.9 FD points per contest to two-guards in the last seven games, a sample in which the Grizzlies are also surrendering the eighth-most rebounds (7.1) and sixth-most assists (6.0) per contest to the position. The Grizzlies are also conceding NBA-high 41.8 percent shooting from behind the arc, upping Hield's appeal.

Bismack Biyombo, MEM vs. IND ($4,400)

Biyombo does typically carry a ceiling in the mid-20s when it comes to his FD points, but at his salary, that's certainly acceptable and keeps you on pace for a big score overall if you invest the savings he affords you wisely elsewhere throughout your lineup. The big man has an appealing matchup against the fastest-paced team in the league, as the Pacers are surrendering the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (34.4), along with 54.8 FD points per game to the position. Indiana is also allowing the fourth-most blocks per game (2.8) to fives and ninth-most rebounds per road game overall (53.8), along with an NBA-high 65.5 points in the paint per contest when traveling.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden Ivey, DET vs. UTA ($5,100); Jaden McDaniels, MIN vs. LAL ($5,000)

