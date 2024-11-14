NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a rare one-game slate on tap Thursday night, with the Mavericks and Jazz squaring off at Delta Center. Both squads have losing records, but Utah is in particularly poor shape at 2-8. The injury report is very light, however, so we'll at least have a solid number of options across the salary cap.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP- (Garners points at 2x the normal rate)

STAR- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

PRO- (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate)

Two Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for the two utility spots is undoubtedly key, as it enables you to fill out the multiplier spots with some of the top projected producers.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 11/14 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Dallas Mavericks (-9) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 231.5)

The Mavericks are unsurprisingly large favorites despite their visitor status. Utah has been playing more competitively of late, however, noting nine- and one-point wins and an eight-point loss in three of their last four games.

The projected total is encouraging if the game can remain close, and the fact it's elevated is to be expected considering the Jazz has allowed the fifth-most points per game (119.0).

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (knee): PROBABLE

Doncic is fully expected to suit up and play through his right knee contusion and has strong appeal given the matchup and the elevated total.

Walker Kessler, UTA (hip): OUT

In Kessler's absence, John Collins is likely to draw another start at center.

Other key injuries:

P.J. Washington, DAL (knee): DOUBTFUL

Elite Players

The highest-salaried player on Thursday's slate is Luka Doncic ($17,000).

Doncic is averaging 52.3 FD points per contest and has already scored at least 59 FD points on three occasions. This makes him the top choice for the MVP spot by far, and although he's shooting a career-low 41.9 percent, he's averaging the same career-high 23.6 shot attempts per contest that he did last season.

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, the likes of Kyrie Irving ($14,500), Lauri Markkanen ($13,500) and John Collins ($13,000) should also be very popular. All three make for great options in the STAR or PRO slots.

Irving is averaging 41.4 FD points per game and is continuing to work well alongside Doncic, and he recently flashed a stellar ceiling with tallies of 53.4 and 61.5 FD points three and two games ago, respectively.

Markkanen recently missed three games due to a back injury and has averaged just 30.2 FD points per contest in the three games since his return while shooting 39.5 percent. Nevertheless, Markkanen has a much higher ceiling, making him an intriguing option for either slot

Collins is in line to draw another start Thursday with Kessler out and erupted for 57 FD points on a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double in Tuesday's game against the Suns. The big man's salary isn't commensurate with his current role and has also eclipsed 30 FD points on multiple occasions this season while coming off the bench.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($11,500)

Clarkson is thriving in his usual bench role this season despite some shooting struggles, and he's totaled 33.6 and 39 FD points in his last two games. Clarkson has eclipsed 30 FD points on four occasions overall this season, and he's been able to offer his typically strong production despite not being as efficient with his shot as in the past. Clarkson's floor can sometimes be a bit on the volatile side, but with only one game on the slate and his upside, he's worth a look at his salary.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($11,000)

Sexton has eclipsed 30 FD points in two of his last four games and has scored 23.9 and 27.5 in his other two games during that span. The veteran guard is also shooting a stellar 39.4 percent from three-point range and averaging a robust 11.3 shots per game across 26.3 minutes per contest. The Mavericks check in allowing 40.5 FD points per game to shooting guards and 39.4 percent three-point shooting in the last three games overall, adding to Sexton's appeal.

Klay Thompson, DAL ($9,000)

Thompson has adjusted relatively well to his new Dallas digs, filling the complementary role he was brought in for and averaging 23.4 FD points on 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Thompson has had some fluctuations in his production as has often been the case in recent seasons, but he's scored 24.8 to 40.9 FD points in five of 11 games. That represents some solid upside at his salary on a one-game slate, and the Jazz's defensive vulnerabilities, which include allowing 47.4 percent shooting and 43.8 FD points per game to small forwards – along with 41.3 percent three-point shooting in the last three games – add to his appeal.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keyonte George, UTA ($12,000); Daniel Gafford, DAL ($8,500)

