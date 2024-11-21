NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a compact four-game slate on tap Thursday, giving us a compact player pool that is light on elite options but has plenty of quality mid-to-higher salary alternatives to choose from. The injury report is light overall in terms of potential short-term absences, and there's the possibility of a big-name return to action as well.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 11/21 @ 1:00 a.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons (-1.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 220.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-7) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 227.0)

Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) (O/U: 222.5)

*Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) (O/U: 217.5)

* Denotes team on second game of back-to-back set

We have four encouraging point spreads to work with Thursday, which bodes well for the comfort level of investing in higher-end options without having to be concerned about minutes limitations. Additionally, the Jazz-Spurs game could see it spread narrow even further if Chris Paul is also ruled out and joins Victor Wembanyama (knee) on the bench. Likewise, we could see at least modest movement on the Timberwolves-Raptors number if Scottie Barnes' return is confirmed.

Projected totals don't paint quite as an optimistic picture, as they're on the lower side. Defense-centric names naturally aren't the most conducive to DFS-worthy individual performances, but there is enough star power on the floor Thursday for expectations to potentially be exceeded.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (knee): OUT

In Wembanyama's ongoing absence, Zach Collins is likely to draw another start if he can play through his knee injury, while Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili would see larger roles if Collins also misses.

Chris Paul, SAN (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

If Paul can't suit up, Tre Jones would be in line for a spot start at point guard.

Scottie Barnes, TOR (orbital): QUESTIONABLE

If Barnes can make his return from an 11-game absence, he may see a minutes limit of some sort and Ochai Agbaji could move into a bench role.

Other notable injuries:

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (elbow): OUT

Wendell Carter, ORL (foot): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (foot): OUT

Jeremy Sochan, SAN (thumb): OUT

Walker Kessler, UTA (hip): OUT

Devin Vassell, SAN (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Mike Conley, MIN (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Zach Collins, SAN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Tre Mann, CHA (back): PROBABLE

Miles Bridges, CHA (knee): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary available on Tuesday's slate: Anthony Davis ($11,400), as Victor Wembanyama has already been ruled out due to his knee injury.

Davis continues to play through a minor foot issue and most recently posted 57.8 FD points against the Jazz over 34 minutes on Tuesday. The big man has averaged 54.6 FD points per contest thus far in November over eight games, shooting 58.1 percent, including 47.6 percent from three-point range.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,900)

James has scored over 42 FD points in two of his last three games and less than that figure just once in nine November games, which should keep him in plenty of lineups on a small slate.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,400)

Ball is averaging 44 FD points per game, and although he scored just 20.9 FD points against the Nets on Tuesday with 3-for-13 shooting, he should still be very popular on Thursday's slate.

Cade Cunningham, DET ($9,300)

Cunningham has scored at least 64 FD points in two of the last four games alone, flashing a five-figure-salary ceiling that should lock in a high rostering rate for him Thursday.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($9,200)

Wagner had a more modest showing than usual Wednesday against the Clippers, but he'd averaged 49.3 FD points per contest in the seven games prior.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($8,400)

Barrett may get Scottie Barnes back on the floor with him Thursday, but the former should remain highly popular at his salary after averaging 52.8 FD points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from behind the arc over the last three contests.

Key Values

Goga Bitadze, ORL at LAL ($6,200)

Bitadze will continue to hold down the starting center role Thursday with Wendell Carter (foot) expected to remain out, which should give the big man another opportunity in the starting role. Bitadze has certainly seen some fluctuation in his production and is therefore best left for tournament play, but he does have a good ceiling for his salary after exceeding 30 FD points in six of his last nine games. Bitadze draws an appealing matchup on paper as well, as the Lakers have allowed the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (33.6), as well as 54.8 FD points per game to the position in the last seven.

Keldon Johnson, SAN vs. UTA ($5,600)

Johnson has had a bit of an up-and-down season thus far, but he's shown some encouraging signs of late with three tallies of at least 34 FD points in the last seven games. Johnson has averaged a well-rounded 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in the entirety of that span, and Thursday, he could be taking the floor without Chris Paul and Devin Vassell in addition to Victor Wembanyama. Johnson also draws an enticing matchup against the Jazz, which have given up the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (45.4), as well as 51.4 percent shooting overall in the last three games.

Collin Sexton, UTA at SAN ($5,500)

Sexton's salary continues to creep down slightly, but he's averaging a solid 27.2 FD points per game across the last eight games, a stretch during which he's shooting a blistering 51.2 percent from three-point range. Sexton is consistently taking double-digit shot attempts in each game, and Thursday, he may not have to deal with Chris Paul's defense since the latter is questionable with a thumb injury. San Antonio is already allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards with Paul (27.7), along with 48.2 FD points per game to ones on the season. Given Sexton's salary and his role, he's certainly worth a spot if you need the savings.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malik Beasley, DET at CHA ($5,300); Jaden McDaniels, MIN at TOR ($5,200); Julian Champagnie, SAN vs. UTA ($4,800)

