NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 3

We have a compact three-game slate on tap Tuesday after a very busy Monday night. There are three intriguing matchups on the ledger, and fortunately the injury report is light, so an already modest player pool doesn't shrink further.

Slate Overview

There are two favorites giving eight or more points in the Bucks and Celtics, but Boston's game against the Thunder carries a projected total of 235.5, and the Kings-Jazz tilt sports an even more robust 242.5 after the first meeting between the teams Friday night had a final score of 126-125.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is fully expected to take the floor and serve in his usual ultra-high-usage role, although Jrue Holiday is set to return to action Tuesday.

Jrue Holiday, MIL (illness): PROBABLE

Holiday is set to return to action after a three-game absence and fill his usual starting point guard role.

Bradley Beal, WAS (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Beal isn't able to suit up, Corey Kispert is likely to remain in the starting five while the usage of the rest of the first unit should remain elevated.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (knee): OUT

Kevin Huerter, SAC (back): QUESTIONABLE

Collin Sexton, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC (leg): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300), Jayson Tatum ($11,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,300).

Antetokounmpo scored 79.9 and 78.5 FD points in his last two games before getting New Year's Day off to rest his knee, so he should be refreshed for the matchup against the Wizards after having last played Friday.

Tatum has a premium matchup against a Thunder frontcourt that's allowed the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (28.8), and he checks in having scored 43.4 to 64.9 FD points in eight straight games.

SGA has scored over 50 FD points in three of his last six games, including over 60 in two of those contests. He also put up 58.8 over 35 minutes in his one prior meeting with Boston.

Sabonis draws a tantalizing matchup against a Jazz team that's allowed the second-most FD points per game to centers (59.0) and that he put up 46.2 FD points in 37 minutes against two games ago.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,500)

Porzingis has scored over 50 FD points in two of his last four games, and it's possible he takes the floor without Bradley Beal yet again Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,200)

Brown has scored 40 to 52.9 FD points in four of the last five games, which should help keep him very popular on the small slate.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,700)

Markkanen has scored 41 to 53.9 FD points in the last four games and continues to spearhead the Jazz's attack most nights.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,300)

Kuzma is averaging 38.3 FD points over his last 15 games and is coming off a New Year's Day triple-double against the same Bucks squad he'll face Tuesday.

Key Values

Al Horford, BOS at OKC ($5,600)

Horford's recent totals haven't been earth-shattering, but a matchup against a Thunder team that's been highly vulnerable to bigs all season could certainly coax a ceiling performance out of him. OKC surrendered 36.2 FD points across 32 minutes to Horford in the first Celtics-Thunder clash, and they're also yielding the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (33.5), along with the third-most FD points per game to the position (57.3). Horford has flashed excellent upside for a player in his salary range, scoring 31.1 or more FD points on seven occasions.

Rui Hachimura, WAS at MIL ($5,600)

Hachimura comes into Tuesday with a hot hand, averaging 29.6 FD points over his last five games while also shooting a blistering 60.0 percent over that span. The floor-spacing big put up 37.3 FD points over 32 minutes against the Bucks on Sunday, and Milwaukee is surrendering an elevated 45.6 FD points per game to power forwards over the last 15 contests. Hachimura is capable of contributing in multiple categories and could also enjoy a bump in usage if Bradley Beal is sidelined once again, a scenario in which he's averaging 31.8 FD points per 36 minutes.

Keegan Murray, SAC at UTA ($5,100)

Murray's production does experience some fluctuation, but at his salary he's worth the risk in tournaments against a Jazz team that's allowed 45.9 FD points per game to power forwards over the last 15 contests. The rookie scored 22 FD points versus Utah on Friday night despite taking only five shot attempts, and he's scored over 30 FD points in three of the last 15 contests. Murray has also proven to be a highly efficient three-point shooter -– he boasts a 38.2 percent success rate from distance for the season, including 45.6 percent in the last 15 games.

