NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 16

The MLK holiday is offering a wide array of contest blocks, but we will tackle the seven-game FanDuel main slate, which has a first tip-off at 2:30 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios, especially the continued absences for the Suns.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (elbow) - OUT

IND Myles Turner (back) - QUESTIONABLE

It's difficult to replace Haliburton, but Chris Duarte ($4,200) and T.J. McConnell ($3,900) seem to be the biggest beneficiaries so far. Isaiah Jackson ($4,800) would most benefit from a Turner absence.

TOR Fred VanVleet (back) - QUESTIONABLE

While Malachi Flynn would likely start if VanVleet sits, I favor Gary Trent ($6,900) as a candidate for increased production.

MIA Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Gabe Vincent ($6,000) will start in Lowry's place.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than endorse a direct positional pivot, Jarred Vanderbilt ($5,500) makes a lot more sense, especially considering Kelly Olynyk's ongoing absence. I have no problem going with Markkanen if he plays.

MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Rudy Gobert (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Edwards and Gobert could both end up in play tonight, but Kyle Anderson ($6,000) and Naz Reid ($5,200) are your best bets if these tags hold.

MEM Ja Morant (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Desmond Bane ($7,200) and Tyus Jones ($5,900) would see a boost if Morant doesn't take the floor.

ELITE PLAYERS

At the top of the player pool, Stephen Curry ($9,200) holds the most interest for me, especially with Klay Thompson still sidelined. There's an argument for Curry to hold a much higher salary, and I'm compelled to take him at well under the $10k number. A potential Bucks blowout makes me a bit gun-shy about Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,300), but I'll still consider him against the Pacers. No one else at $8k and above catches my attention.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Deandre Ayton, PHO ($7,700) @ MEM

With most of Phoenix's firepower absent, the Suns need a big evening from Ayton. He's still getting his sea legs back after a two-game absence, but he had a nice double-double against the Grizzlies just after Christmas and sets up well against them tonight. Although I am not a big fan of the salary, I also have to keep plugging Mikal Bridges ($6,800) in this spot as well. On paper, he seems like a lock to pop, but there's some risk that he won't be worth his salary.

Buddy Hield, IND ($6,800) @ MIL

I didn't set up Hield as the primary pivot for Haliburton because of his tepid outing against the Hawks, but he managed a season-high 31 points two days ago against the Knicks, and he did so without Haliburton. I think Bennedict Mathurin ($5,600) is another guy worth mentioning, although I don't think his usage will come close to Hield's.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN ($6,500) vs. UTA

Russell didn't look good Saturday, but I expect him to bounce back at home against the Jazz. He put up 30 points against Utah back in December, and he'll also get a usage spike if Anthony Edwards can't make it. His poor performance against Cleveland resulted in a noticeable salary dip, and we should take advantage.

Victor Oladipo, MIA ($6,000) @ ATL

Although Tyler Herro is back and Oladipo's salary continues to rise, Kyle Lowry's absence should continue to give the veteran added opportunity, and his production has saved the Heat over the past couple weeks. If Trae Young (quad) can't make it, Oladipo should see plenty of open looks in the backcourt.

VALUE PLAYS

I know that I often tell you to look back to the Injuries report for value, but I have truly mentioned the best options in that section. The Haliburton pivots are at the top of my list, but you can also find excellent value from Memphis if Morant sits. If Markkanen is out, a lot of additional options open up for Utah as well. I will list a few extra options that fell through the cracks below.

PG/SG Dejounte Murray, ATL ($8,200)

C Mitchell Robinson, NYK ($6,300)

SF/PF Torrey Craig, PHO ($5,500)

