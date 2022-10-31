NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Happy Halloween! The NBA is offering a delightfully spooky seven-gamer, and FanDuel is covering every game. There are some injury tags on a couple of very prominent players, so before heading out for the evening, be sure to check in on them. Stay safe and enjoy.

SLATE OVERVIEW

SAC (-1) @ CHA O/U: 232.5

PHI (-3.5) @ WAS O/U: 219.5

TOR (-3.5) vs. ATL O/U: 222

BKN (-8) vs. IND O/U: 237.5

MIL (-12.5) vs. DET O/U: 229

MEM (-3) @ UTA O/U: 234.5

LAC (-9.5) vs. HOU O/U: 223.5

Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving did not make our final list, they're playing in the game with the highest projected total, so you can't ignore them entirely. Another favorite target is the Kings-Hornets matchup, and you can certainly explore beyond what we've featured in that contest.

INJURIES

CHA Terry Rozier (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

While Rozier and LaMelo Ball remain out, Dennis Smith ($6,800) will continue to enjoy his revival.

PHI Joel Embiid (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid can't make it, Montrezl Harrell ($3,600) would be a great salary-saving, buy-low candidate.

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

A Duren absence would put a lot more pressure on Isaiah Stewart ($5,600) to contribute.

MEM Ja Morant (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Tyus Jones ($6,100) would start at point guard if Morant is sidelined.

LAC John Wall (rest) - OUT

Terance Mann ($4,000) moves up to the second unit in a Wall absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

It's hard to fade Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) at the top as he faces a compromised Detroit backcourt. Obviously, Joel Embiid ($9,600) has some value if he plays, but if he doesn't take the floor I would be more inclined to slide James Harden ($9,300) in as the primary playmaker in Embiid's absence.

Finding Paul George ($8,200) at such a low salary is almost comical, and he's probably the best value you can find among elite players. Jrue Holiday ($8,100) is also at a great salary point, especially against the Pistons.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($7,700) @ CHA

Sabonis should be fairly popular on a slate that's light on center talent, a pool that could be even lighter if Embiid is out. He's also facing the Hornets, who have plenty of issues defending in the paint. Sabonis has had some rocky games this season, but he's coming off a double-double and should enjoy a productive evening in Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,600) vs. MEM

It's hard to ignore that Markkanen is the unlikely premier playmaker for the Jazz right now, and he should be ready to produce at home against a Memphis team that could be without Ja Morant. Markkanen also has dual eligibility at SF and PF, so you can easily find a way to fit him in.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($6,700) vs. ATL

Barnes is now fully back from the ankle injury that sidelined him recently, and there's an opportunity for him to get back to double-double territory against Atlanta. Not much has changed for either team this season, and Barnes lit up the Hawks for a 19/14 double-double last spring.

Brook Lopez, MIL ($6,500) vs. DET

Lopez is playing too well to be omitted right now. The only knock is that he's limited to one position, but it's an exploitable spot for him against Detroit. Even if he doesn't score enough, he's rebounding and blocking shots at a very good pace. We need about 32 FDFP for him to be worth his salary, and he has only dipped beneath that total once this season.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($6,100) @ BKN

I get that Mathurin is a trendy pick right now, but it's going to be interesting to see how he stacks up against the All-Stars in Brooklyn. It's a stern test, but the upside is there and worth the salary he's sitting at, especially after his explosive 32-point game last weekend.

VALUE PLAYS

As always, refer back to the injury section for low-cost pivots.

Reggie Jackson, LAC ($4,800) vs. HOU

I acknowledge that Jackson has been hit or miss, but there's upside potential against the Rockets. We just need to know if he's had any improvement with his groin injury, because it seems to be very difficult for him to circumvent the pain on the court. Another Clipper I like at this level is Norman Powell ($4,300), who has been making rock-solid bench contributions recently.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,500) @ CHA

The rookie continues to find minutes on a crowded depth chart. His great defensive play doesn't always show up on a stat line, but he is still scoring enough to be relevant, averaging 18.8 points per game.

Below are some additional budget players to consider:

SF Saddiq Bey, DET ($5,300)

SF/PF Royce O'Neale, BKN ($4,800)

SG/SF Gary Trent, TOR, ($5,400)

