NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 2

FanDuel's Sunday main slate tips off at 6:00 p.m. EDT with a nine-game offering. The top guaranteed contest is the NBA Shot Machine, which carries a $100,000 prize pool with a $9 entry fee.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Spurs-Kings game projects the highest total of the evening, and players from both teams have been represented well in our endorsements. One team we overlooked was Atlanta, but the playmakers on the squad deserve a second look if Luka Doncic can't go. And the matchup lists a 242.5 over-under.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAS Keldon Johnson (foot) - DOUBTFUL

SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

SAS Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

SAS Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The absences open up opportunities for Devonte' Graham ($4,900) and Malaki Branham ($5,500).

NYK Julius Randle (ankle) - OUT

Mitchell Robinson ($6,500) is set up for extra usage, and Obi Toppin ($5,500) could also be in line for more minutes.

WAS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - OUT

WAS Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Deni Avdija ($7,200), Delon Wright ($6,200) and Corey Kispert ($5,000) are all in line for extended run in Sunday's injury scenario.

CLE Jarrett Allen (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Evan Mobley ($8,800) is the key pivot here, but there are cheaper alternatives to choose from and he doesn't offer much of a discount.

IND Myles Turner (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If Turner can't make it, Jalen Smith ($6,000) would step into the starting lineup.

DEN Nikola Jokic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

The Nuggets would certainly like to have Jokic back. But if he misses another game, center work would flow to DeAndre Jordan ($4,800).

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic's status is cloudy coming in, but he's certainly a viable call against the Hawks. Kyrie Irving ($9,000) is still a solid call if Doncic is in or out. The Lakers have an exploitable situation against the Rockets. And while Anthony Davis ($11,500) will play and is viable, we don't have a clear picture of LeBron James' ($10,600) status. Both should be considered against Houston.

The Spurs are hurting at several positions, making Domantas Sabonis ($10,000) and De'Aaron Fox ($9,100) solid choices. I'll also take a healthy James Harden ($9,500) in a tough matchup against the Bucks.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,500) vs. IND, Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,500) vs. DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,900) @ ORL

While Ivey's salary has climbed a bit, his superior scoring and assist numbers should be able to propel him over 5x value against the Magic. He ogged a solid 25/4/2 line against the Magic back in late February.

Daniel Gafford, WAS ($6,000) @ NYK

With Porzingis out, Gafford should be called upon to do most of the heavy lifting in the paint. The Wizards' many absences will force everyone to step up, and Gafford has performed aptly when called upon. He's only usable in one slot, but he's the best bargain at the center positon. If you're feeling lucky, take a flyer on Johnny Davis ($4,000), who could also step up for Washington.

Tre Jones, SAN ($5,800) @ SAC

Jones should produce a solid game with a host of Spurs playmakers absent. The point guard has posted 30 or more FDFPs in three of his last four games, all of which would crush value at his current salary.

Tim Hardaway, DAL ($5,100) @ ATL

I would consider Hardaway a conditional pick if Doncic misses out, but his salary is low enough for consideration independent of that injury situation. He usually steps up when Doncic is out and did just that with a season-high 31 points last time out. Although Hardaway's numbers carry some variance, his salary is too low to ignore.

Also consider: Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,500) vs. LAL

