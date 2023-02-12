NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's slate only offers us two games for DFS action, so it's a night to hammer cash games like 50/50s and head-to-heads to build your bankroll. Tie scores cap the profitability of big multi-entry GPPs, and it's better to put your funds to work with FanDuel's vast array of single-entry options. The slate begins at 2:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

BOS Jaylen Brown (face) - OUT

Even though Malcolm Brogdon ($5,600) is struggling with an Achilles injury, he'll be heavily used with Brown and Marcus Smart (ankle) out.

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

We'll get into good Memphis targets in a moment, but both Brandon Clarke ($5,000) and Xavier Tillman ($5,000) have proven to be equally effective in Adams' stead.

ELITE PLAYERS

With only four teams to choose from, our elite list is obviously limited. But a few of my lineups will roll with the highest-salaried man in the pool, Jayson Tatum ($11,000). I would even venture to say that he's a discount at 11k. Even with Jaylen Brown sidelined, Tatum's totals have varied a bit due to an illness, but he exploded for 41 points against the Hornets Friday night and appears to be fine. My only hesitation with him is this lingering illness and his starring role in the upcoming All-Star Game. Keep an eye on his status.

If Tatum gives you pause, you can get Pascal Siakam for only $9,600, and the Pistons don't offer many weapons that can contend with Toronto's big man. I think Ja Morant is a bit too expensive considering the number of mid-range guards, but I'm good with utilizing Jaren Jackson ($8,800) to continue our spend-up in the frontcourt.

Also consider: Scottie Barnes, TOR ($7,700) vs. DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($6,800) vs. MEM

We already endorsed Brogdon, but Brown's absence should leave enough points on the table for many Celtics to benefit. White turned in a season-high 33 points Friday against Charlotte, so it's fairly obvious he'll excel with Brown out. I also willingly endorse Robert Williams ($6,100) as another valuable beneficiary.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($5,900) @ TOR

Ivey broke out with 28 FDFPs against the Spurs in his last outing, and the talented rookie has produced double-digits in 10 consecutive games. I have no problem with Killian Hayes ($5,400) as the other backcourt option, but Ivey has been much more consistent than Hayes over the last two weeks.

Precious Achiuwa, TOR ($5,800) vs. DET

Achiuwa continues to deliver as a starter. And although his salary continues to rise, his ability to beat 5x value at this salary is still there. His dual eligibility is a great help as a budget option if you haven't already exhausted your three frontcourt slots.

Sam Hauser, BOS ($4,600) vs. MEM

Hauser is the second-lowest salary I'll endorse for Sunday. He carries some variance, but there are some scenarios where I could see him smash value. With Jayson Tatum bound for the All-Star Game, there's a chance the team will give him more of a breather, and the Virginia product's 6-foot-8 frame could perform well at the four.

Also consider: Gary Trent, TOR ($6,500) vs. DET

Deep Dive: Luke Kennard ($3,900) in his debut with Memphis

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.