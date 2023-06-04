NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, June 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After a decisive win for Denver in the opener, the Heat will need to make some adjustments to reverse the momentum at Ball Arena on Sunday. One such switch plays a part in my endorsements for Game 2, which tips off at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Before we begin, let's look at Game 1's winning lineup from one of FanDuel's most popular contests.

Nikola Jokic (2x) 128

Bam Adebayo (1.5x) 72.15

Michael Porter (1.2x) 44.52

Kyle Lowry 25.5

Gabe Vincent 30.9

TOTAL: 301.07

Most surprising is the pair of Miami's guards, followed by a shrewd addition of Michael Porter to the multipliers. The omission of Jimmy Butler and Jamal Murray seemed to work out fine for this player, though I can't say I would rely too heavily on a Porter add going forward. Among Porter, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the potential for a lineup-buster is high, but the potential for leaving points on the table in favor of a more reliable floor is higher. We're also seeing a noticeable salary increase from Porter, which could compromise his inclusion.

INJURIES

MIA Caleb Martin (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (hand) - OUT

We can put the rumors of a Herro return to rest, at least for Sunday. The Heat have been cagey about his status, but he was previously slated for a possible Game 3 return and should expect him back then. Martin's Game 3 fantasy viability would be impacted by Herro's return, and his illness would also give us a reason to go in another direction for this game.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

Nikola Jokic ($17,500) MVP

Jimmy Butler ($15,500) STAR, PRO

Jamal Murray ($15,000) STAR, PRO

Bam Adebayo ($14,000) STAR, PRO

Gabe Vincent ($9,500) PRO

There isn't much that will move me off Jokic at the top, especially given his renewed role as a ball distributor. His assist totals quickly rack up points, and I'm willing to work $10,625 per player after that. Adebayo has still fared well inside despite Jokic's presence, and he definitely has a shot to be Miami's top performer - especially if Caleb Martin is out or limited. I'm including Butler because of the slight salary decrease, and you can bet coach Erik Spoelstra has adjusted his game plan for Butler in Game 2. He found himself jammed up too often because he opted to drive to the basket rather than settle for the mid-range bucket. Butler only produced 13 shot attempts, and the Heat can't compete with such a low volume from their star.

Murray's 15k salary is tough to swallow, but there's certainly merit to adding him after his 48.2 FDFP performance Thursday. You're basically stuck between Adebayo, Butler and Murray with the ability to only take one, though you could probably make room for two if you make some big sacrifices in the UTIL spot. If you do opt for just one, I like Vincent's potential for another impactful performance after posting 30.9 FDFP in Game 1.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

A build like Jokic/Murray-Butler/Adebayo is virtually impossible due to the lack of quality options, but swapping for Vincent certainly opens things up.

Bruce Brown ($9,000)

Kyle Lowry ($8,500)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($8,000)

Haywood Highsmith ($7,000)

Kevin Love ($6,000)

I think Brown could also find a way into the 1.2x multiplier, but he's also suitable for the utility slot. Lowry and KCP are obvious value adds, though I think we need to give Kevin Love serious consideration. Cody Zeller is nursing a foot injury, and it was fairly obvious he looked outmatched in the opener. Love provides a veteran presence, and I think we may see a shift in Miami's frontcourt rotation despite there being no news regarding any change.

Highsmith logged 23 minutes in Game 1 and almost racked up 30 FDFPs in quick fashion. Although Highsmith/Love is a high-volatility play, it does allow you to fill out your wish list with three top-notch utility selections. I still think adding Vincent or Brown to the multiplier party is a more suitable approach, but using Highsmith or Love in one of the utility positions would still work - especially if you share my belief in a change up front with the second unit.

OTHER VARIABLES

If you don't fill out the multiplier with the top players, I still think there's a case for Porter despite the salary increase. He's leveled off with three straight double-digit rebound performances and saw a whopping 43 minutes in Game 1. I'm not a fan of the 12k salary, but I understand the unwillingness to fade Porter. I also think Kyle Lowry needs to be swapped in for those who are fielding several lineups. Taking Vincent or Brown out of your builds and inserting Lowry would allow for the veteran's propensity to get hot beyond the arc.

