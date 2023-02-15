NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're tackling FanDuel's 10-game slate for Wednesday. Follow our endorsements and get your lineups in promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET, because many of the best options are at the front end of the schedule.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Spurs-Hornets matchup tops the over-unders tonight, and we followed suit by giving you plenty of options in that game. Conversely, the Cavs and Sixers got very little love in this article, but it may be worth mining for contrarian options on those rosters.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

CHI DeMar DeRozan (thigh) - OUT

Zach LaVine ($7,600) should be the easiest way to exploit DeRozan's absence.

IND Myles Turner (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Theis ($3,500) came out of nowhere with a strong performance Monday, but he is also questionable with a thumb injury. We'd have to consider Jalen Smith ($3,900) if both players sit.

BOS Jayson Tatum (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (ear) - QUESTIONABLE

The fact that White didn't travel with the team makes it likely that he will miss Wednesday's game, and the Celtics will determine his status as tipoff approaches. Should White be sidelined, Malcolm Brogdon ($5,600) will leap to the forefront. Sam Hauser ($4,800) will be in for a continued production increase if Tatum is out.

ATL John Collins (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

A mild endorsement for Saddiq Bey ($6,000) is fine here, but he should be utilized only as a tournament upside pick if Collins remains out.

DAL Christian Wood (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Tim Hardaway (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Reggie Bullock (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If these injuries hold, I will move Jaden Hardy ($4,000) up in my rankings and give him increased exposure.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($11,800) faces a difficult challenge against Nikola Jokic ($12,000) and the Nuggets, and while it would be foolish to fade them completely, both players are a bit expensive. I would favor Doncic with the slight discount between the two, although the margin should be very close.

LaMelo Ball ($9,900) also stands out against the Hornets. His salary is relatively high and may be one reason his exposure could be low against the field. With three consecutive games of 47 FDFP or more, he is hard to ignore. Also in the 8k range, I like Julius Randle's ($9,300) salary against the Hawks, and the big man has registered excellent results against Atlanta this season. I'd also consider Jalen Brunson ($8,400) in this game.

DeRozan's absence will put added pressure on Nikola Vucevic ($8,600), and he'll have an easier time against the Pacers if Myles Turner can't play. Jaren Jackson ($8,300) and Brandon Ingram ($8,100) are my other favorite plays in the 8k range.

Also consider: Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,200) @ MEM

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,400) @ OKC

Green continues to be a favorite play at this salary. His recent result against the Thunder wasn't good enough to reach 5x value, but almost every other total in the past two weeks has blown past that multiplier. You have to roll with the 40-FDFP upside in this spot. I also really like Alperen Sengun ($7,800) in this matchup. He lit up the Thunder with a massive 21/19 double-double back in November.

Keldon Johnson, SAN ($7,400) @ CHA

Johnson is most appealing in cash lineups. His ceiling has been rock-solid and reliable recently, and you're almost always going to get 5x value from him. He got the Hornets for 44 FDFP at the beginning of the season, and his recent results indicate an encouraging upward trend after a one-game absence.

Zach Collins, SAN ($6,400) @ CHA

Starting a center against the Hornets is never a bad idea, and you have to like how Collins is thriving in his new starting role. A couple of clunkers have curbed his recent averages, but his recent 29/11 double-double against the Pistons indicates his potential upside.

Also consider: Josh Giddey, OKC ($7,800) vs. HOU

VALUE PLAYS

As we move through the player pool, our pivots in the injury section become even more alluring. LaVine and Hardy are the most enticing among that group, and Brogdon will be a great play if White doesn't meet the team later Wednesday.

Josh Hart, NYK ($5,900) @ ATL

It's hard to say if the Knicks will keep giving Hart opportunities, but if he keeps up the production off the bench, his multi-category contributions will almost certainly guarantee him more playing time. We've already mentioned two Knicks against Atlanta, but Hart could be a solid third option.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($5,800) @ MEM

After the All-Star break, Sexton should climb into the 6k range to stay, so get on this value play while you can. Mike Conley's exit makes Sexton the de facto starter alongside Jordan Clarkson ($6,600). I have no issue with Clarkson, but Sexton's recent results and low salary make him the more likely candidate to beat value against the Grizzlies.

Mark Williams, CHA ($5,700) vs. SAN

Williams delivered earlier in the week, and it seems like the Hornets want to give the Duke product all the time he can handle. He faces a stout opponent in Zach Collins, but I'm willing to take a chance on him, provided the team doesn't use Mason Plumlee too much.

Killian Hayes, DET ($5,400) @ BOS

While the Pistons face a tough challenge against the Celtics, Hayes has had a lot of success against them, with the 41-FDFP performance last week being the highlight. As long as he keeps a starting role, I'm willing to use one of two available PG spots for his upside, especially if I need some salary relief.

Max Strus, MIA ($5,000) @ BKN

Strus is hard to trust, and I am not a big fan of the projected total, but his shot volume was off the charts Monday against the Nuggets. Hitting a high number in the category is crucial to his success, although he'll usually deliver a few rebounds as well. He doesn't have to do much at 5k, so it would be ideal if we can get 30 FDFP from him.

Also consider: Coby White, CHI ($4,200) @ IND

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.