NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 11

The In-Season Tournament is over, and we're returning to regular action after an empty slate on Sunday. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got all our best recommendations for FabDuel below!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: IND/DET (247.5), PHI/WAS (243), DEN/ATL (240.5)

INJURIES

MIA Bam Adebayo (hip) - OUT

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Adebayo continues to miss, and Orlando Robinson ($5,400) has emerged as the top replacement.

MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Edwards' tag could just be precautionary, but give a slight boost to Mike Conley ($6,100) if the designation sticks later in the day.

DAL Kyrie Irving (foot) - OUT

Although it isn't a direct positional switch, I like Tim Hardaway ($5,400) in Kyrie's absence, but Dante Exum ($6,000) has put on a show with Irving out. Exum's salary is moving into prohibitive territory, however.

CLE Evan Mobley (knee) - OUT

The obvious beneficiary here is Jarrett Allen ($6,800), who is at a great price considering Mobley's absence.

POR Jerami Grant (concussion) - OUT

POR Malcolm Brogdon (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Deandre Ayton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Trail Blazers continue to be snakebit with injuries. We should wait until the starting lineup is released to get a clear picture of who to grab in this spot.

UTA Walker Kessler (foot) - OUT

Omer Yurtseven's ($4,400) usage has increased with Kessler active, but he is an even safer option with Kessler out for an undetermined amount of time.

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

DET Marvin Bagley (back) - DOUBTFUL

With both top big men out of the lineup, Isaiah Stewart ($5,300) emerges as a safe option, followed by James Wiseman ($3,800) as more of a low-cost flier.

NYK Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein ($4,900) will see a sharp increase in usage with Robinson sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

Although there are seven players above 10k on today's slate, no one jumps out as a must-have target for our lineups. The first player I like off the board is Donovan Mitchell ($9,900), who torched the Magic for 25 points two games ago. Mobley's absence will also motivate the rest of the starting five to step up, with Mitchell as the catalyst. I don't mind Trae Young ($9,800), but I think Tyrese Maxey's ($8,900) salary is much more palatable, especially considering his recent production run.

There's no doubt that Kawhi Leonard ($8,800) will be popular at this salary, and the same is true for Desmond Bane ($8,600). The dual eligibility of both players and the quality of their matchups make them solid calls in the 8k range.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,700) @ PHI

Kuzma's had two opportunities to play the Sixers, and although his last tangle with Philly wasn't great, he went for 28 points and six rebounds in the first meeting. He's had two recent games where he's beaten 5x value at this salary point.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,800) vs. SAS

VanVleet made almost 50 FDFPs for one of his best games of the season against the Spurs, and he's been getting the job done in the first week of December, approaching 40 FDFPs in every contest. I'll use the previous matchup as a solid indicator of production from the veteran.

Coby White, CHI ($7,300) @ MIL

The Bucks are a tough opponent, but it's hard to ignore what White has been up to amid Zach LaVine's extended absence. He's averaged 24.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, and I predict a solid night despite lining up opposite Damian Lillard.

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET ($6,200) vs. IND

Bogdanovic is back, and he's one of my favorite selections at this salary. The frontcourt absences could allow him back into the starting lineup, and he should be well-rested after five days away from the court.

Also consider: Max Strus, CLE ($6,000) @ ORL

VALUE PLAYS

The best value plays on the slate exist in the injury section, with guys like Stewart, Harternstein, Robinson and Exum leading the way. Here's a list of additional guys worth considering below 6k who could be valuable budget considerations.

C Nick Richards, CHA ($5,100) vs. MIA

SG.SF Malik Beasley, MIL ($5,100) vs. CHI

SF Jaime Jaquez, MIA ($5,800) @ CHA

SG/SF Kevin Huerter, SAC vs. BKN

