NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26

We only have four games to choose from, but Monday's slate has no shortage of value opportunities and spend-up spots for DFS lineup construction. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Pacers-Raptors matchup shows up as our most appealing fantasy option due to the expected total and increased pace. The Knicks are heavily favored against Detroit, which may persuade us to get some second-unit players involved. While contrarian selections could come from the MEM/BKN game, the slower pace and low total could result in a messy result.

INJURIES

MIA Jimmy Butler (suspension) - OUT

MIA Tyler Herro (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Terry Rozier (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Nikola Jovic (suspension) - OUT

It's tough to make a call here because Herro's production would almost certainly increase in Butler's absence. I am fine with writing Rozier off as he would probably face a minute limitation if he returned. While it will be beneficial to give Miami's starting lineup some attention as the day progresses, Duncan Robinson ($5,600) and Caleb Martin ($5,500) are worth considering if Herro is unable to play.

BKN Ben Simmons (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Simmons is a questionable fantasy prospect when healthy, so his status isn't very important to us. If he's out, I'd give a slight upgrade to Dennis Smith ($5,100) and a bump to the other starters.

ELITE PLAYS

My endorsement of Tyrese Haliburton ($9,700) shouldn't be much of a surprise given tonight's circumstances. Finding him below 10k is also a huge plus. We can field him in only two spots, but he's the smash elite for Monday. As is often the case on small slates, the center position is thin, but due to some lower-priced options, I don't feel the need to spend up. It would be hard to fade Jalen Brunson ($9,600) against Detroit, and if we are opting for two elites, the Haliburton/Brunson combo would be my first choice.

Also consider: Cade Cunningham, DET ($8,500)@ NYK

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Myles Turner, IND ($7,100) vs. TOR

Pascal Siakam is $700 more, and I think Turner is probably a better matchup. I'd be more inclined to give Siakam a try if this was a road game given the potential revenge element, but it won't be as big of a factor in Indy. Stacking the duo isn't out of the question given Siakam's eligibility.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($6,900) @ IND

Quickley will have something to prove while squaring up against Haliburton, and the 24-year-old could be well worth the cost if he can get his three-point stroke going. Off-the-ball opportunities would also help Quickley's bottom line to shake off Haliburton on defense.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,500) vs. MIA

Let's face it, Murray hasn't been great recently, but I am willing to embrace this reduced cost on a night when the Heat are shorthanded. Murray also seems to enjoy playing Miami - he put up one of his best totals of the season with a 30-point beatdown back in early December.

Bruce Brown, TOR ($4,700) @ IND

If we are looking for a cheaper option that could beat 5x value, Brown is a reasonable play. This will be a high-scoring affair where the Raptors could potentially get nine or 10 guys involved, and the team has given him enough opportunity to reach 25 FDFPs, which is all we need at this price point.

Ziaire Williams, MEM ($4,600) vs. BKN

We aren't huge fans of this game, but the Grizzlies have leaned on Williams heavily amidst their many struggles, and I think his price point is a little more attractive than Luke Kennard ($4,800). While I think Kennard's salary is worth considering, Williams has a bit more upside potential.

Also consider: Bojan Bogdanovic, NYKLOGO] ($6,100) vs. DET (revenge game), Kevin Love, MIA ($4,700) @ SAC



