NBA DFS Picks : FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 11

We're set for a big nine-game slate Saturday night that gives us many more players to work with than usual, even when factoring in some big-name injuries. With 18 teams in action, we still have an abundance of elite options to choose from, as well as plenty of value plays, some which are emerging as a result of stars missing from the equation.

Slate Overview

With some key pieces missing from teams and plenty of matchups between teams of similar caliber, we have a night of close spreads. As of early Saturday, there are no spreads larger than 7.5, and all but one game has a line of 5.5 or lower.

We should also have a night of plenty of strong individual performances is projected totals are reasonably accurate, considering

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (hand): QUESTIONABLE

Antetokounmpo has gone from being listed as probable to out in his last two games, so he could legitimately miss Saturday's contest and afford the likes of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez plenty of extra usage in the process.

Luka Doncic, DAL (thigh): OUT

In Doncic's absence, Frank Ntilikina could handle point guard duties while the usage of the remainder of the starting five, including Kyrie Irving (foot) if he can suit up, should be elevated.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton were to sit out, the rest of Indiana's starting five would see a usage bump and T.J. McConnell would potentially log a small spot start.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Irving can't suit up, Justin Holiday and Tim Hardaway could see the majority of minutes at two-guard and the rest of the starting five would be in for a significant bump in usage with Luka Doncic (thigh) already sidelined.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Ingram isn't able to play, Naji Marshal could log a start at two-guard.

Other notable injuries:

Kevin Durant, PHO (ankle): OUT

Ja Morant, MEM (personal): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (personal): OUT

Jaden Ivey, DET (COVID-19 protocols): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET (Achilles): OUT

Steven Adams, MEM (knee): OUT

Myles Turner, IND (back): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (finger): QUESTIONABLE

Kevin Porter, HOU (thigh): PROBABLE

Klay Thompson, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Saturday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Jayson Tatum ($10,800), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,600), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500), Devin Booker ($10,400), Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) and Stephen Curry ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo will have to be confirmed as available, but if he does play through his hand issue, he'll be looking to score over 50 FD points for the fourth time in the last five games.

Tatum racked up 41.4 FD points in just 30 minutes versus Portland last time out and had scored 50.1 to 63.2 in the three games prior.

Haliburton will have to clear his questionable designation, but if he does play, he'll be looking to extend a four-game streak with at least 52.1 FD points.

SGA should be rested after receiving Wednesday's game off for injury management, and he comes in having scored 60.4 and 47.6 FD points in his last two games.

Booker has scored 53.6 to 59.7 FD points in four straight and will return to operating without Kevin Durant (ankle).

Sabonis has scored at least 40 FD points in six straight games and will be a crucial part of what could well be a wire-to-wire battle against the Suns.

Curry has scored 51.7 and 42.4 FD points in his last two games and naturally carries a ceiling north of 60 FD points.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,700)

Irving will take the floor without Luka Doncic (thigh) if he does play through his foot soreness, and his expected usage bump would make him very popular.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young scored 51.8 and 46.9 FD points in his last two games and should remain popular at a sub-$10K salary.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($9,200)

Butler has scored 42.7 to 56.1 FD points in five straight, which should help keep him highly rostered at a salary that remains reasonable for that type of production.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,100)

Brown put up only 20.1 FD points in 25 minutes in his most recent game due to a blowout win for Boston, but he'd scored 52.1 to 60.1 in the previous three contests.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,800)

Jackson will continue to operate without Ja Morant (personal) and has scored at least 40.3 FD points in three straight.

Key Values

Al Horford, BOS at ATL ($6,200)

Horford delivered a solid return Thursday against Portland with Robert Williams out, putting up 30.7 FD points across 24 minutes. The big man was even more impressive two games ago versus the Knicks with 54.8 FD points in a double-overtime loss, and he now draws a favorable matchup against one of his old squads. The Hawks allow the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (35.0), along with just under 54 FD points per game to the position in the last 15.

Killian Hayes, DET vs. IND ($6,100)

Hayes is in an interesting situation Saturday, as he'll take the floor without key first-unit mates yet carries a bit of an elevated salary for a player who's recently turned in some underwhelming performances. The 2020 seventh-overall pick has scored under 20 FD points in three of the last five games, but he also has tallies of 29.9 and 48.8 in the other two games during that span. What's more, Hayes is averaging 37.6 FD points per 36 minutes without Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic on the floor (as will be the case Saturday), and the Pacers are allowing 48.6 FD points per contest to point guards in the last seven games.

Tim Hardaway, DAL at MEM ($5,600)

Hardaway is already set for a bump in usage with Luka Doncic (thigh) out of action, and the possibility Kyrie Irving also sits out due to a foot injury could send his participation skyrocketing. The veteran wing boasts a 25.3 percent usage rate and averages 30.9 FD points per 36 minutes without Doncic on the floor this season. The usage rate bumps up further to 26.4 percent if Irving is off the floor, and Hardaway also checks in having scored 40.8 and 32.9 FD points in his last two games while shooting 49.1 percent, including 53.1 percent from three-point range, in his last 10.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kris Dunn, UTA at CHA ($5,900); Kenyon Martin, HOU vs. CHI ($5,700); Nick Richards, CHA vs. UTA ($5,400); Jalen Duren, DET vs. IND ($5,300); Maxi Kleber, DAL at MEM ($4,400); Jaden Hardy, DAL at MEM ($3,800)

