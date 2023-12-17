NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's Sunday main slate only consists of three games, so we'll be combining some categories to streamline our endorsements. Action begins with the HOU/MIL matchup at 7:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: WAS/PHX (244.5)

Back-to-back games: MIL, GSW, POR

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHO Bradley Beal (ankle) - OUT

Beal acquired a new injury last week and won't take the floor for the Suns on Sunday. Grayson Allen ($5,100) will be called upon as a backup.

GSW Draymond Green (suspension) - OUT

There's no timetable for Green's return and Jonathan Kuminga ($5,700) is playing well enough to warrant fantasy consideration in his absence. We also have to increase our exposure to Brandin Podziemski ($6,100).

ELITE PLAYERS

Devin Booker ($10,400) will continue to carry the backcourt load with Beal sidelined, and matching him with Kevin Durant ($10,000) represents an excellent Phoenix stack against the Wizards. If we can find enough value in the player pool, the combo will be the nexus for most of my lineups. Stephen Curry ($8,800) is at an excellent salary against the Trail Blazers and is one of the top elites for the PG position, though his limited eligibility somewhat caps his value. As we reach further in the 8k range, Kyle Kuzma ($8,000) and Anfernee Simons ($7,900) stand out as favorable options.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($7,700) vs. WAS

Nurkic is providing excellent backcourt play for the Suns and is enjoying a three-game double-double tear. The tangle with Draymond Green seems to have added a fire in his belly and he's establishing a solid rhythm as the Phoenix lineup begins to gel.

Deni Avdija, WAS ($5,900) @ PHIX

The Wizards face a challenge on the road against Phoenix, but Avdija is a decent option if you choose to fade Kuzma - who will be much more popular and command more attention from Kevin Durant. I would like Avidja's salary to be slightly lower, but his dual eligibility offers us much-needed flexibility in the limited player pool. For a little less, you can get unique with Bilal Coulibaly ($5,500) as the rookie is getting the job done with a solid perimeter game.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($5,300) vs. HOU

Portis' eligibility at PF and C highlights his value at this salary, and his opportunity offers a great shot at bringing 5x value. He's coming off a huge 31/12 double-double, and his recent increase in shot volume is added confidence in a value-beating total - though some regression is possible in the back-to-back. Khris Middleton ($7,000) will return after a night off for rest and could be the safer option if you have sufficient salary to roster him.

Also consider: Jalen Green, HOU ($6,000) @ MIL, Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,900) @ MIL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.