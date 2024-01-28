NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's Sunday main slate is limited to three games, with the first tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST as the NFL Conference Championships are concluding. If your DFS fortunes run dry there, we have plenty of endorsements to help you build some NBA rosters. Let's get right to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: TOR/ATL (240.5), PHX/ORL (227.5)

INJURIES

POR Anfernee Simons (rib) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jerami Grant (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Malcolm Brogdon (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Scoot Henderson (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jabari Walker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Portland's situation will be the most frustrating aspect of Sunday's slate as we only have six teams to choose from and all of these players carry questionable statuses. As of now, Brogdon's issue appears to be the most serious of the group. And with every point guard listing some kind of injury designation, Matisse Thybulle ($4,300) has to be considered. Walker has done well on the second unit. But if he's not available, Toumani Camara ($4,700) would be a great bargain. The Trail Blazers play at 9:00 p.m. EST, so you'll have a chance to swap as news breaks.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (thigh) - OUT

While Dennis Schroder ($6,100) is the obvious pivot option, I also have some interest in Gary Trent ($5,000) at a lower salary with the potential for upside production in this spot.

PHX Bradley Beal (nose) - QUESTIONABLE

PHX Jusuf Nurkic (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Beal took a nasty hit to the nose Friday evening. Since the Suns are on the front end of a back-to-back, we could easily see him on the bench. Phoenix's elites would pick up most of the slack amid both injuries, though Eric Gordon ($4,700) could also be someone to consider. Under center, Drew Eubanks ($5,000) would likely start if Nurkic can't go.

ELITE PLAYERS

Trae Young ($10,000) is the only player at 10k and above on this slate, and we should be able to fill up with some elites in the 8-9k range. While Young is fine, Scottie Barnes ($9.300) stands out as a great value and I'm also keen on Devin Booker ($9,900) as he'll step up if Beal is out. I'm hesitant to depend on Kevin Durant considering his recent injury, and with the Suns on the second of consecutive days, he may take a back seat against Orlando. Nikola Vucevic ($8,000) is at a great number as the first big man off the board.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

As previously stated, Portland will be a spot where you can make some late swaps and find value. An ideal option would be to take someone like Alex Caruso ($6,200) or Coby White ($7,800) at the start. And once Portland's backcourt crystallizes, you could swap one of their guards and send some salary back to someone like DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) if Grant and Walker miss out. Caruso, White and DeRozan also hold independent value.

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($7,900) vs. TOR

Johnson has been very consistent for the Hawks having beaten 5x value in four consecutive games relative to his current salary. He's consistently coupling excellent scoring with decent secondary numbers and has been a cinch to top 30 FDFPs regularly. Johnson also enjoys dual eligibility, making him rosterable in four spots.

Clint Capela, ATL ($6,300) vs. TOR

Toronto dealt Pascal Siakam and have experienced some trouble filling out the frontcourt, so I'm endorsing Capela after he showed no ill effects from his calf injury against Dallas. There's a small chance he'll be a late scratch, but Onyeka Okongwu would be fine if that happens. Capela's salary is just about where it needs to be and he offers the ability to post the 33 FDFPs necessary to match value.

Grayson Allen, PHX ($5,900) @ ORL

While I mentioned Eric Gordon earlier, Allen is another player who will probably see an uptick if Beal is out. He's produced a positive season in the Suns' starting lineup and plays 30-plus minutes a night, though he carries some variance.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,200) vs. PHX

I faded the Orlando elite (Paolo Banchero), but I'll take some value from Suggs as he's off the injury report and ready to go Sunday. The salary's low, and he doesn't have to do much to be worthwhile here. If Suggs can keep his shot volume up, we can ride his dual eligibility to a value-beating number.

Also consider: Deandre Ayton, POR ($7,400) vs. CHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.