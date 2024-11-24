NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Our Sunday main slate is limited to four games, with the first tipoff occurring at 5:00 p.m. EST. I recommend employing a cash-game, bankroll-building approach with slates of this size as multi-entry GPPs don't offer the same value that they would with larger player pools.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The WAS/IND matchup runs away with the best total here, yet I had heavier exposure to TOR/CLE with targets on both sides. Aside from Indiana, our target share is evenly spread across the eight teams.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (wrist) - OUT

It appears Quentin Grimes ($4,500) is seeing the largest production increase at the budget level, and we'll soon identify the best premier target.

MIA Jimmy Butler (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

This is a scenario where I will usually pivot to Tyler Herro ($7,400) as his direct replacements aren't expected to have a strong fantasy impact.

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

If Poole misses out, Carlton Carrington ($5,200) is my favorite candidate for increased activity.

ELITE PLAYERS

Due to the slate's size, we only have eight players with salaries above 8k and none above 10k. This is actually good news since most of what's available isn't too much above FanDuel's median salary of $6,667. We can reasonably fit in at least three of these elites with smart budget pivots to offset the slight salary increases.

I think the best avenue for success is to identify two elite guards and one big man from this group, so I'll go to the well with Donovan Mitchell ($9,000), Kyrie Irving ($9,100) and Evan Mobley ($8,000) as my core. Mitchell and Mobley face a favorable matchup against Toronto, and the Mavs are depending on big numbers from Irving during Doncic's absence. Possible alternates for this would involve replacing Mobley with Bam Adebayo ($8,400) with Tyrese Haliburton ($8,700) as one of the guards. There's also an interesting mini-revenge game in store for James Harden ($9,300), though he lists the slate's highest salary in a tough battle opposite Tyrese Maxey ($8,200). Things get a little dicey once we increase the elite allotment to four, but my advice would be to lock in as many favorites as you can and then search for budget options.

EXPECTED CHALK

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($7,900) @ CLE

While Barnes has a difficult matchup, the salary is a little too good to pass up if his minutes aren't capped too severely. He had a few days to rest after returning to action on Thursday where he logged 27 minutes, so usage around 30 is a distinct possibility. We won't see Barnes at this level for long.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,600) vs. TOR

I don't advise stacking Allen and Mobley together, though he could be part of the core mentioned above as a potential replacement. Even with Barnes' return, Toronto is limited to Jakob Poeltl inside and Allen's recent streak of double-doubles will likely continue Sunday.

Jared McCain, PHI ($7,200) @ LAC

McCain is starting to feel his groove as the newest member of Philly's starting five, and he's set for more production with Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined. While his salary could be considered a little high for the rookie, the Duke product improves with every outing - including a 30-point tour de force last time out.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($6,600) @ IND

If Poole can't go, I like using Kuzma at the FanDuel median. The duo is responsible for a sizable chunk of Washington's production, and Kuzma will be tasked with making up for Poole's missing contributions.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,300) @ MIA

Washington is stepping up amid Doncic's absence, and I rank him second behind Irving as the best Dallas production absorber in the current injury scenario. He's coming off an excellent 44-FDFP double-double and also put up 52 against the Thunder last Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

I'll now identify one sub-6k value target for each position. For every elite you grab, you'll likely need a 1:1 offset with a player at this level.

PG/SG Kevin Porter, LAC ($4,700) @ PHI

PG/SG Terry Rozier (questionable), MIA ($5,400) vs. DAL

SF/PF Naji Marshall, DAL ($5,200) @ MIA

PF Guerschon Yabusele, PHI ($5,300) vs. LAC

C This is a position where budget calls aren't advised for Sunday as I wouldn't go lower than Myles Turner ($6,900).

