NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 26

Sunday's seven-game main slate tips off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHO Kevin Durant (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Durant missed Friday's matchup and his status is up in the air for Sunday against the Knicks. Rather than pin one pivot to this scenario if Durant is out, I recommend a slight upgrade for the remaining starters.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (calf) - OUT

BOS Jrue Holiday (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford ($4,900) will start in Porzingis's place against the Hawks. I would give a slight bump to Derrick White ($6,500) if Holiday is sidelined.

CLE Darius Garland (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

Though it isn't a direct positional pivot, I would upgrade Caris LeVert ($6,700) if Garland is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players listing five-figure salaries. And even though he's on the injury report, it's an excellent night to consider Nikola Jokic ($12,800) as the center position is thin and there's a lot of reliable big men with PF eligibility. He'll also be motivated to introduce himself to Victor Wembanyama, who I wouldn't recommend in this spot. I also believe Jayson Tatum ($10,500) is worth a shot as Porzinigis's absence and a potential miss for Holiday will require more output from the All-Star against the Hawks. If you need the discount, Jaylen Brown ($8,200) is viable for the same reason.

As we move into the 8k range, Julius Randle ($8,300) emerges as a decent play and is contingent on Kevin Durant's absence. His recent output matches his salary with the upside related to a Durant scratch.

Also consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($8,500) @ MEM, Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,600) vs. MIN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,100) @ ORL

Over the four games since Bridges returned to action, he's averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, which is more than enough to justify his salary at just above 7k. It's also a favorable matchup against the Magic, where they'll need to match them shot-for-shot to stay competitive.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,900) vs. SAS

Porter's numbers have jumped around quite a bit, but I'm a fan of Denver against the Spurs. And if you decide to fade Jokic, you still want a part of this game. Aaron Gordon would typically be my favorite alternate Nuggets play, though he may be limited by injury to make Porter a sensible selection. The upside for Porter is definitely there at this salary.

Mark Williams, CHA ($6,800) @ ORL

It feels like I'm mentioning Williams every night, yet I can't get away from his production based on current value. He represents my second center-only choice behind Jokic, and you can save some salary by going in this direction. The Magic are currently starting Goga Bitadze with Wendell Carter out, so that would be their soft spot.

Cole Anthony, ORL ($6,300) vs. CHA

Anthony will provide his usual spark off the bench as Orlando continues to start Anthony Black. Even though Anthony routinely bests Black, they're most comfortable bringing Anthony in with the second unit and it hasn't hurt his output. One would think Jalen Suggs ($6,000) would diminish his value, though we haven't seen enough production from Suggs yet.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,100) vs. CHI

It's a back-to-back and a quick turnaround, but Johnson's on an upward trend the past week as he continues to find his footing after coming back from a calf injury. He hasn't experienced consecutive outings since returning, so there's always a chance he might rest. Keep an eye on Johnson's status and give him a go at $6,100 if active.

VALUE PLAYS

We need to keep Al Horford in mind as a high-quality pivot and keep tabs on what's happening with Kevin Durant in Phoenix. We could squeeze some value out of backups if he can't go.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, MIN ($4,200) @ MEM

Alexander-Walker is one of many Timberwolves pitching in with Jaden McDaniels (ankle) sidelined, and his recent output has been quite encouraging as he's hit around 5x value in four straight and could be a great salary saver - especially if you splurged on Jokic or Tatum. I also don't mind Mike Conley ($5,300) as another contributor trending up.

Lonnie Walker, BKN ($5,000) @ CHI

If you believe Johnson is too risky, I'm fine with pivoting to Walker as he only logged 14 minutes on Saturday and could be in line for more court time. There's some variance here, though Walker has occasionally exploded with value-crushing numbers and the back-to-back will be a good spot for the Nets to lean on their bench.

Also consider: Tre Jones, SAS ($5,000) @ DEN

